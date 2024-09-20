Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11
Avon def. Scotland, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18
Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9
Bennett County def. New Underwood, 25-19, 25-4, 25-10
Beresford def. McCook Central-Montrose, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8
Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18
Brandon Valley def. Tea, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14
Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17
Britton-Hecla def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16
Castlewood def. Arlington, 30-28, 25-22, 25-27, 25-17
Chester def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17
Colman-Egan def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 3-0
Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21
Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-4, 25-12, 25-6
Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-27, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20
Estelline-Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16
Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23
Florence-Henry def. Milbank, 23-25, 26-24, 26-24, 13-25, 15-13
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7
Groton def. Clark-Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22
Harding County def. Philip, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-5, 25-17, 25-7
Herreid-Selby def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-16, 28-26, 25-10
Hill City def. Sturgis Brown High School, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13
Hot Springs def. Belle Fourche, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19
Kadoka def. Faith, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14
Lakota Tech def. Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21
Lyman def. Sully Buttes, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23
Madison def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10
McLaughlin def. Potter County, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10
Miller def. Faulkton, 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, 25-14
Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13
Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-13, 25-15, 25-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. T F Riggs High School, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20
Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central High School, 25-15, 25-4, 25-16
Sisseton def. Deuel, 25-22, 25-10, 25-19
St Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10
St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20
Timber Lake def. Dupree, 25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21
Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Freeman, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 18-16
Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-9, 26-24, 25-10
West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14
Wilmot def. Flandreau Indian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12
Winner def. Kimball-White Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14
Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-15, 25-14, 28-26
Yankton def. Mitchell, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-12, 15-11
Boyd County Triangular=
Parkston def. Gregory, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16
G-V Triangular=
Centerville def. Freeman Academy-Marion, 3-0
Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18
Lemmon Triangular=
Lemmon High School def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-3, 25-8, 25-13
Newell def. Lemmon High School, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22
___
