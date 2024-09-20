Thursday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL= Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11 Avon def. Scotland, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18 Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-21, 25-12,…

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-21, 25-20, 25-11

Avon def. Scotland, 25-16, 25-22, 25-18

Baltic def. Flandreau, 25-21, 25-12, 25-9

Bennett County def. New Underwood, 25-19, 25-4, 25-10

Beresford def. McCook Central-Montrose, 25-23, 25-23, 23-25, 21-25, 15-8

Bon Homme def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-10, 25-23, 25-18

Brandon Valley def. Tea, 25-21, 25-17, 25-14

Bridgewater-Emery def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17

Britton-Hecla def. Redfield, 25-23, 25-14, 25-16

Castlewood def. Arlington, 30-28, 25-22, 25-27, 25-17

Chester def. Sioux Falls Lutheran, 25-20, 25-15, 25-17

Colman-Egan def. Iroquois-Lake Preston, 3-0

Dakota Valley def. Canton, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21

Dell Rapids def. Tri-Valley, 25-4, 25-12, 25-6

Elkton-Lake Benton def. DeSmet, 25-27, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20

Estelline-Hendricks def. Oldham-Ramona-Rutland, 25-19, 25-12, 23-25, 25-16

Ethan def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-18, 25-23, 25-23

Florence-Henry def. Milbank, 23-25, 26-24, 26-24, 13-25, 15-13

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-16, 25-11, 25-7

Groton def. Clark-Willow Lake, 27-25, 25-15, 25-22

Harding County def. Philip, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Huron, 25-5, 25-17, 25-7

Herreid-Selby def. Leola-Frederick High School, 25-16, 28-26, 25-10

Hill City def. Sturgis Brown High School, 25-15, 25-17, 26-24

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-11, 25-5, 25-13

Hot Springs def. Belle Fourche, 25-22, 25-23, 23-25, 25-19

Kadoka def. Faith, 25-17, 25-18, 25-14

Lakota Tech def. Mahpíya Lúta Red Cloud, 25-16, 25-22, 25-21

Lyman def. Sully Buttes, 26-24, 25-17, 25-23

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-9, 25-12, 25-10

McLaughlin def. Potter County, 25-17, 25-15, 25-10

Miller def. Faulkton, 25-17, 15-25, 25-20, 25-14

Northwestern def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-12, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Philip, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Jackson County Central, Minn., 25-13, 25-15, 25-12

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. T F Riggs High School, 25-16, 25-9, 25-20

Sioux Falls Washington def. Aberdeen Central High School, 25-15, 25-4, 25-16

Sisseton def. Deuel, 25-22, 25-10, 25-19

St Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-18, 25-20, 25-10

St. Francis Indian def. Crazy Horse, 25-17, 25-11, 25-20

Timber Lake def. Dupree, 25-18, 25-19, 14-25, 25-21

Tripp-Delmont-Armour def. Freeman, 26-24, 22-25, 25-18, 16-25, 18-16

Wessington Springs def. Crow Creek Tribal School, 25-9, 26-24, 25-10

West Central def. Chamberlain, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Wilmot def. Flandreau Indian, 25-7, 25-9, 25-12

Winner def. Kimball-White Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-14

Wolsey-Wessington def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-15, 25-14, 28-26

Yankton def. Mitchell, 23-25, 25-20, 14-25, 25-12, 15-11

Boyd County Triangular=

Parkston def. Gregory, 25-14, 25-17, 25-16

G-V Triangular=

Centerville def. Freeman Academy-Marion, 3-0

Gayville-Volin def. Centerville, 25-17, 25-11, 25-18

Lemmon Triangular=

Lemmon High School def. Tiospaye Topa, 25-3, 25-8, 25-13

Newell def. Lemmon High School, 25-16, 25-23, 25-22

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.