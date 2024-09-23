How some Va. students are getting admitted to college without ever filling out an application

Some Northern Virginia seniors will be admitted to George Mason University without having to fill out an application, as part of a pilot program that aims to address the falling number of underrepresented students applying to college.

The initiative, which is part of the university’s Direct Admissions Program, includes a partnership with several D.C.-area school divisions.

At a school board meeting last week, Arlington Public Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán said students at Wakefield and Washington-Liberty High Schools, as well as the Arlington Career Center, will have access to the program. Eight Prince William County high schools are also included in the pilot.

The program gives students with at least a 3.25 GPA direct admission to George Mason. It aims to reach schools with greater numbers of students getting free or reduced-price meals, according to Arlington school board documents.

“They will not have to apply,” Durán said. “They will not have to have letters of recommendation. They will not have to pay application fees. They will just be admitted should they want to choose to attend.”

Arlington students who are being directly admitted will be told this week, Durán said. The school system is estimating 776 seniors will be offered admission as part of the program.

“Direct admissions are a great way for our students to be able to have that opportunity to not have to go through those extra steps to apply,” Durán said.

In total, 23 high schools are part of the pilot, Durán said.

In a separate news release, Prince William County Public Schools said eligible families there were told about the program last month. Students don’t have to submit essays or recommendation letters unless they’re applying to the honors college, the release said.

“This GMU direct admissions process simplifies admission applications for eligible students and offers the necessary support to guide them through it. We deeply appreciate this partnership with GMU, which is helping our students launch thriving futures,” said Anaid Shaver, supervisor of college and career services for Prince William County schools.

