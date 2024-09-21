PREP FOOTBALL= Abingdon 56, Richlands 6 Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 7 Altavista 58, Prince Edward County 0 Armstrong 55,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abingdon 56, Richlands 6

Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 7

Altavista 58, Prince Edward County 0

Armstrong 55, Goochland 0

Bath County 68, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 12

Battlefield 42, Woodbridge 7

Benedictine 24, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7

Blacksburg 44, Rockbridge County 20

Broadwater Academy 56, Fuqua School 6

Bruton 42, Northumberland 12

Buckingham County 35, Fluvanna 0

Buffalo Gap 40, East Rockingham 11

Caroline 26, King William 21

Christiansburg 39, Cave Spring 20

Churchland 12, Hopewell 10

Clarke County 31, Warren County 0

Colgan 50, Osbourn Park 8

Collegiate-Richmond 22, Fork Union Prep 0

Colonial Forge 35, Patriot 27

Connexions Community Leadership, Md. 44, Manassas Park 7

Culpeper 30, Meridian High School 22

Deep Run 27, Meadowbrook 9

E.C. Glass 59, Liberty-Bedford 0

Eastern View 34, Brooke Point 27

Eastside 20, Chilhowie 0

Essex 58, Franklin 0

Fairfax 38, South County 21

Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 14

Fredericksburg Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 12

Gainesville 41, James Robinson 13

Gate City 34, Marion 0

George Wythe 42, Carroll County 7

Glen Allen 28, Thomas Dale 3

Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 0

Grafton 9, New Kent 6

Graham 7, Union 6

Granby 42, Norview 0

Grayson County 42, Floyd County 15

Green Run 34, Frank Cox 0

Greenbrier Christian 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0

Hayfield 70, Chantilly 0

Heritage (Lynchburg) 21, Jefferson Forest 7

Hermitage 37, Patrick Henry 20

Herndon 21, Wakefield 0

Highland Springs 50, Douglas Freeman 14

Honaker 42, Holston 21

J.I. Burton 40, Twin Springs 0

James Madison 35, George Marshall 7

John Handley 41, Brentsville 0

Kettle Run 54, James Wood 14

Lake Braddock 49, West Potomac 28

Lakeland (VA) 8, Booker T. Washington 0

Landstown 24, Princess Anne 8

Langley 48, Justice High School 7

Lebanon 46, Castlewood 0

Lee High 54, Pineville, Ky. 0

Letcher County Central, Ky. 43, Central – Wise 7

Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 20

Life Christian 19, Catholic 6

Lloyd Bird 79, Clover Hill 0

Lord Botetourt 68, Appomattox 10

Loudoun County 58, Dominion 20

Loudoun Valley 38, Broad Run 0

Madison County 43, William Monroe 21

Magna Vista 40, Franklin County 21

Martinsville 33, Dan River 9

Matoaca 47, Massaponax 19

Maury 47, Dinwiddie 7

McLean 34, Edison 14

Mechanicsville High School 28, John Marshall 14

Mecklenburg County 14, Central of Lunenburg 7

Middlesex 36, Lancaster 30, OT

Midlothian 25, Manchester 20

Monacan 29, Cosby 13

Mount View, W.Va. 35, Bland County 8

Mountain View 40, Centreville 14

Nansemond-Suffolk 14, Hargrave Military 0

Narrows 21, Giles 20

North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 8

North Stafford 26, Briar Woods 14

Northampton 32, Windsor 20

Northwood 50, Twin Valley 12

Ocean Lakes 21, Kellam 3

Orange County 56, Liberty-Bealeton 6

Osbourn 8, Potomac 3

Page County 20, K&Q Central 19

Parry McCluer High School 55, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 0

Patrick County 34, Chatham 21

Patrick Henry 54, Grundy 50

Poquoson 21, Warhill 14

Powhatan 28, James River 7

Princeton, W.Va. 62, Pulaski County 0

Quince Orchard, Md. 10, Stone Bridge 0

Radford 34, Galax 0

Rappahannock 36, Nelson County 20

Rappahannock County 43, Chincoteague 6

Ridgeview 21, Virginia 7

River View, W.Va. 36, Hurley 14

Riverheads 48, Rocktown 6

Riverside 39, Freedom – South Riding 0

Rustburg 41, Brookville 7

Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 6

Salem 42, Northside 21

Salem-Va. Beach 35, Bayside 0

Skyline 23, Millbrook 14

Smithfield 7, Jamestown 0

Snow Hill, Md. 46, Arcadia 6

South Lakes 40, Mount Vernon 14

Southampton Academy 50, Kenston Forest 36

Spotswood 52, Charlottesville 0

Spotsylvania 17, Atlee 14

St. Annes-Belfield 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0

St. Christopher’s 31, Lake Taylor 12

St. Michael 44, Trinity Episcopal 28

Stafford 45, Independence 36

Staunton 49, James River 7

Staunton River 45, Tunstall 0

Strasburg 42, Moorefield, W.Va. 21

Stuarts Draft 31, Luray 0

Surry County 50, Charles City County High School 6

Sussex Central 40, Colonial Beach 6

TJHS 34, I. C. Norcom High School 12

Tabb 16, York 6

Tallwood 36, First Colonial 9

Tazewell 51, Fort Chiswell 7

The Covenant School 50, Christchurch 48

Turner Ashby 48, Waynesboro 13

Tuscarora 14, Lightridge 7

Unity Reed 40, C.D. Hylton 12

Varina 34, Forest Park 11

Warwick 52, Menchville 14

West Springfield 16, Oakton 13

William Byrd 33, Bassett 0

William Campbell 32, Randolph-Henry 6

William Fleming 41, Patrick Henry 13

Wilson Memorial 33, Western Albemarle 7

Woodgrove 49, Heritage 14

Woodstock Central 41, Amelia County 7

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

