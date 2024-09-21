PREP FOOTBALL=
Abingdon 56, Richlands 6
Alleghany 42, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 7
Altavista 58, Prince Edward County 0
Armstrong 55, Goochland 0
Bath County 68, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 12
Battlefield 42, Woodbridge 7
Benedictine 24, Georgetown Prep, Md. 7
Blacksburg 44, Rockbridge County 20
Broadwater Academy 56, Fuqua School 6
Bruton 42, Northumberland 12
Buckingham County 35, Fluvanna 0
Buffalo Gap 40, East Rockingham 11
Caroline 26, King William 21
Christiansburg 39, Cave Spring 20
Churchland 12, Hopewell 10
Clarke County 31, Warren County 0
Colgan 50, Osbourn Park 8
Collegiate-Richmond 22, Fork Union Prep 0
Colonial Forge 35, Patriot 27
Connexions Community Leadership, Md. 44, Manassas Park 7
Culpeper 30, Meridian High School 22
Deep Run 27, Meadowbrook 9
E.C. Glass 59, Liberty-Bedford 0
Eastern View 34, Brooke Point 27
Eastside 20, Chilhowie 0
Essex 58, Franklin 0
Fairfax 38, South County 21
Fort Defiance 19, Broadway 14
Fredericksburg Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 12
Gainesville 41, James Robinson 13
Gate City 34, Marion 0
George Wythe 42, Carroll County 7
Glen Allen 28, Thomas Dale 3
Glenvar 63, Hidden Valley 0
Grafton 9, New Kent 6
Graham 7, Union 6
Granby 42, Norview 0
Grayson County 42, Floyd County 15
Green Run 34, Frank Cox 0
Greenbrier Christian 49, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 0
Hayfield 70, Chantilly 0
Heritage (Lynchburg) 21, Jefferson Forest 7
Hermitage 37, Patrick Henry 20
Herndon 21, Wakefield 0
Highland Springs 50, Douglas Freeman 14
Honaker 42, Holston 21
J.I. Burton 40, Twin Springs 0
James Madison 35, George Marshall 7
John Handley 41, Brentsville 0
Kettle Run 54, James Wood 14
Lake Braddock 49, West Potomac 28
Lakeland (VA) 8, Booker T. Washington 0
Landstown 24, Princess Anne 8
Langley 48, Justice High School 7
Lebanon 46, Castlewood 0
Lee High 54, Pineville, Ky. 0
Letcher County Central, Ky. 43, Central – Wise 7
Liberty Christian 42, Amherst County 20
Life Christian 19, Catholic 6
Lloyd Bird 79, Clover Hill 0
Lord Botetourt 68, Appomattox 10
Loudoun County 58, Dominion 20
Loudoun Valley 38, Broad Run 0
Madison County 43, William Monroe 21
Magna Vista 40, Franklin County 21
Martinsville 33, Dan River 9
Matoaca 47, Massaponax 19
Maury 47, Dinwiddie 7
McLean 34, Edison 14
Mechanicsville High School 28, John Marshall 14
Mecklenburg County 14, Central of Lunenburg 7
Middlesex 36, Lancaster 30, OT
Midlothian 25, Manchester 20
Monacan 29, Cosby 13
Mount View, W.Va. 35, Bland County 8
Mountain View 40, Centreville 14
Nansemond-Suffolk 14, Hargrave Military 0
Narrows 21, Giles 20
North Cross 35, Atlantic Shores Christian 8
North Stafford 26, Briar Woods 14
Northampton 32, Windsor 20
Northwood 50, Twin Valley 12
Ocean Lakes 21, Kellam 3
Orange County 56, Liberty-Bealeton 6
Osbourn 8, Potomac 3
Page County 20, K&Q Central 19
Parry McCluer High School 55, Stonewall Jackson High Schooll 0
Patrick County 34, Chatham 21
Patrick Henry 54, Grundy 50
Poquoson 21, Warhill 14
Powhatan 28, James River 7
Princeton, W.Va. 62, Pulaski County 0
Quince Orchard, Md. 10, Stone Bridge 0
Radford 34, Galax 0
Rappahannock 36, Nelson County 20
Rappahannock County 43, Chincoteague 6
Ridgeview 21, Virginia 7
River View, W.Va. 36, Hurley 14
Riverheads 48, Rocktown 6
Riverside 39, Freedom – South Riding 0
Rustburg 41, Brookville 7
Rye Cove 56, Thomas Walker 6
Salem 42, Northside 21
Salem-Va. Beach 35, Bayside 0
Skyline 23, Millbrook 14
Smithfield 7, Jamestown 0
Snow Hill, Md. 46, Arcadia 6
South Lakes 40, Mount Vernon 14
Southampton Academy 50, Kenston Forest 36
Spotswood 52, Charlottesville 0
Spotsylvania 17, Atlee 14
St. Annes-Belfield 41, Isle of Wight Academy 0
St. Christopher’s 31, Lake Taylor 12
St. Michael 44, Trinity Episcopal 28
Stafford 45, Independence 36
Staunton 49, James River 7
Staunton River 45, Tunstall 0
Strasburg 42, Moorefield, W.Va. 21
Stuarts Draft 31, Luray 0
Surry County 50, Charles City County High School 6
Sussex Central 40, Colonial Beach 6
TJHS 34, I. C. Norcom High School 12
Tabb 16, York 6
Tallwood 36, First Colonial 9
Tazewell 51, Fort Chiswell 7
The Covenant School 50, Christchurch 48
Turner Ashby 48, Waynesboro 13
Tuscarora 14, Lightridge 7
Unity Reed 40, C.D. Hylton 12
Varina 34, Forest Park 11
Warwick 52, Menchville 14
West Springfield 16, Oakton 13
William Byrd 33, Bassett 0
William Campbell 32, Randolph-Henry 6
William Fleming 41, Patrick Henry 13
Wilson Memorial 33, Western Albemarle 7
Woodgrove 49, Heritage 14
Woodstock Central 41, Amelia County 7
