Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Arab 35, Albertville 0
Bob Jones 48, Cullman 12
Carbon Hill 20, Curry 14
Corner 32, Winfield 13
Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15
Gadsden City High School 33, Muscle Shoals 28
Gainesville, Ga. 31, Moody 7
Geraldine 35, Sardis 6
Gordo 62, Fayette County 12
Grayson, Ga. 15, Thompson 14, OT
Greenville 35, Georgiana 0
Isabella 21, Thorsby 14
Montevallo 32, Tarrant 0
Oakman 20, Cordova 6
Parker High School 41, Ramsay 12
Prattville 41, Pike Road 37
Priceville 68, Columbia 6
Spanish Fort 42, Fairhope 6
Springville 20, Ashville 19
T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7
Tuscaloosa Academy 38, American Christian Academy 24
Wellborn 32, Munford 13
White Plains 35, Talladega 20
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
