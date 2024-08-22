Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Arab 35, Albertville 0 Bob Jones 48, Cullman 12 Carbon Hill 20, Curry 14 Corner 32, Winfield 13…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Arab 35, Albertville 0

Bob Jones 48, Cullman 12

Carbon Hill 20, Curry 14

Corner 32, Winfield 13

Flomaton 23, Clarke County 15

Gadsden City High School 33, Muscle Shoals 28

Gainesville, Ga. 31, Moody 7

Geraldine 35, Sardis 6

Gordo 62, Fayette County 12

Grayson, Ga. 15, Thompson 14, OT

Greenville 35, Georgiana 0

Isabella 21, Thorsby 14

Montevallo 32, Tarrant 0

Oakman 20, Cordova 6

Parker High School 41, Ramsay 12

Prattville 41, Pike Road 37

Priceville 68, Columbia 6

Spanish Fort 42, Fairhope 6

Springville 20, Ashville 19

T.R. Miller 28, Reeltown 7

Tuscaloosa Academy 38, American Christian Academy 24

Wellborn 32, Munford 13

White Plains 35, Talladega 20

