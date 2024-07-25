Daughter of former Supreme Court justice appointed to Virginia Board of Education

Meg Bryce, a daughter of the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve as the newest member of the Virginia Board of Education.

This article was reprinted with permission from Virginia Mercury.

Meg Bryce, a daughter of the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, has been appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to serve as the newest member of the Virginia Board of Education. The governor has yet to fill the second seat on the nine-member board after two seats became available earlier this month.

“We are excited to have Dr. Bryce as a part of the team now,” said Board President Grace Creasey, who Gov. Glenn Youngkin appointed. “Thank you so much, and we look forward to all that you have to offer and bring it as far as your expertise, to add to our team here.”

Bryce, a mother and college psychology teacher, has been criticized for taking her children out of Virginia’s public schools following the pandemic. Bryce told the Daily Progress that she took them out of Murray Elementary School in Albemarle County after losing faith in the school’s leadership during the pandemic.

Last year, Bryce unsuccessfully ran for the at-large seat on the Albemarle County School Board, saying she wanted to help improve the system. She’s also written commentary in opposition of decisions made by Albemarle County Schools regarding “lowering the standards” and ignoring parents.

In the same year, she told CBS 19 that being Scalia’s daughter made it, “very easy for people to dismiss me as partisan because of my maiden name.” The late justice opposed abortion, affirmative action and gay rights.

In the same interview for her school board run, she said she hoped people would look at policies and issues instead.

Bryce joined the board for the first time during Wednesday’s work session. After she was introduced, Bryce did not directly comment on her appointment. She is expected to speak during Thursday’s business meeting.