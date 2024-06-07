1 person killed, 1 wounded after gunman opens fire on rural University of Panama campus, rector says

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — An unidentified gunman opened fire on a group students on a rural campus of the…

PANAMA CITY, Panama (AP) — An unidentified gunman opened fire on a group students on a rural campus of the University of Panama Friday, leaving one person dead and one wounded, according to the school’s rector.

University Rector Eduardo Flores C. said via the social platform X that the students were doing field work at the the university’s agricultural sciences regional center in Veraguas about 155 miles (250 kilometers) southwest of the capital when the shooting took place.

He did not specify whether the person killed or the person wounded were students. He also did not say what happened to the shooter.

A law enforcement official who requested anonymity in order to discuss an ongoing investigation said that no one was in custody.

The regional prosecutor’s office said via X that it was investigating a homicide on the campus.

A university spokesperson also confirmed the shooting and said more information would be released.

