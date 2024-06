OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Bruhat Soma wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee, spelling 29 words correctly in a lightning-round…

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Bruhat Soma wins the Scripps National Spelling Bee, spelling 29 words correctly in a lightning-round tiebreaker.

