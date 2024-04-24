U.Va. expels fraternity after investigating reports of ‘abhorrent and detestable hazing’

The University of Virginia has expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from its Charlottesville campus, after investigating reports of hazing. The executive vice president of the fraternity says it has been expelled from UVA for a minimum of four years.

The University of Virginia has expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity from its Charlottesville campus, after investigating reports of hazing.

Meanwhile, in an unlisted YouTube video, in the account of the Pi Kappa Alpha Memorial Headquarters, Justin Buck, the organization’s executive vice president delivered a solemn message, ostensibly to the fraternity membership.

“Men, actions have consequences,” Buck said. “For the first time in its history, the Alpha chapter at the University of Virginia has had its charter suspended and revoked — the chapter was also expelled from the University of Virginia for a minimum of four years.”

Neither Buck, nor the university provided initial details about the hazing activity.

“The action was taken following the confirmed, abhorrent and detestable hazing activities by individuals,” said Buck.

In a statement, university deputy spokesperson Bethanie Glover said, “Pursuant to Adam’s Law, details regarding the chapter’s hazing behaviors will be posted on the University’s Hazing Misconduct Website, in the coming weeks.”

Adam’s Law, named in honor of Loudoun County student Adam Oakes who died in 2021 of alcohol poisoning following a fraternity party, became law in April 2022, after being signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

According to Glover, “The Policy, Accountability, and Critical Events unit in Student Affairs initiated disciplinary action against individual students for the alleged involvement in hazing.

Buck said the fraternity will continue to feel the effects of the wrongdoing.

“We will have a constant reminder of the embarrassment which these men have caused our fraternity,” Buck said, in the video. “That is why the fraternity fully supports the individual pursuit by the University against over 20 men, many of whom will be facing expulsion from the university.”

Buck said the fraternity will be pursuing civil litigation against its UVA-based chapter’s president, new member educator, the new member education team, and others who “were directly involved and responsible for violating the terms of their membership agreement, as well as for financial and reputational damages.”

The university said three other fraternities have been suspended — Kappa Sigma, Theta Chi and Sigma Alpha Mu, as investigations continue.

Theta Chi said in a statement that its staff members have been in contact with university administrators and chapter leadership and are gathering facts.

“Theta Chi does not tolerate hazing as it runs directly contrary to its mission of developing Resolute Men and has no place within the fraternity experience,” the organization said in a statement.

“The university does not tolerate hazing activity,” the school said, “and we act quickly to investigate and pursue necessary disciplinary action when reports are made.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.