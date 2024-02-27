Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL State Quarterfinal=
Class 6=
Hayfield 58, Landstown 53
Oscar Smith 57, West Potomac 56
Patriot 55, James Madison 42
Class 5=
Albemarle 61, Potomac Falls 58
Green Run 38, Maury 36
Woodside 75, Kempsville 54
Class 4=
Loudoun Valley 58, Jefferson Forest 42
Varina 71, Churchland 61
Class 3=
James Monroe 91, Booker T. Washington 67
Lake Taylor 56, Meridian High School 36
Northside 71, Spotswood 54
Tunstall 41, Western Albemarle 28
Class 2=
Graham 71, Gretna 65
Virginia 50, Martinsville 36
Class 1=
Auburn 78, Chilhowie 56
Honaker 64, George Wythe 62
Middlesex 73, Carver 66
VISAA State Tournament=
First Round=
Division I=
Catholic 73, Trinity Episcopal 59
St. Christopher’s 80, Flint Hill 66
Division II=
Steward School 76, Fredericksburg Christian 66
Division III=
Brunswick Academy 71, Immanuel Christian 58
Kenston Forest 53, Wakefield 41
Roanoke Catholic 58, King Abdullah 57
Division IV=
Stuart Hall 59, StoneBridge School 22
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
