Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL State Quarterfinal= Class 6= Hayfield 58, Landstown 53 Oscar Smith 57, West Potomac 56 Patriot 55,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL State Quarterfinal=

Class 6=

Hayfield 58, Landstown 53

Oscar Smith 57, West Potomac 56

Patriot 55, James Madison 42

Class 5=

Albemarle 61, Potomac Falls 58

Green Run 38, Maury 36

Woodside 75, Kempsville 54

Class 4=

Loudoun Valley 58, Jefferson Forest 42

Varina 71, Churchland 61

Class 3=

James Monroe 91, Booker T. Washington 67

Lake Taylor 56, Meridian High School 36

Northside 71, Spotswood 54

Tunstall 41, Western Albemarle 28

Class 2=

Graham 71, Gretna 65

Virginia 50, Martinsville 36

Class 1=

Auburn 78, Chilhowie 56

Honaker 64, George Wythe 62

Middlesex 73, Carver 66

VISAA State Tournament=

First Round=

Division I=

Catholic 73, Trinity Episcopal 59

St. Christopher’s 80, Flint Hill 66

Division II=

Steward School 76, Fredericksburg Christian 66

Division III=

Brunswick Academy 71, Immanuel Christian 58

Kenston Forest 53, Wakefield 41

Roanoke Catholic 58, King Abdullah 57

Division IV=

Stuart Hall 59, StoneBridge School 22

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.