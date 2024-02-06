Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY= Benilde-St Margaret’s 1, Hill-Murray 1, OT New Ulm 13, Windom 0 North-Tartan 5, Hopkins/Park 1 MSHSL Sectionals= Class…

PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St Margaret’s 1, Hill-Murray 1, OT

New Ulm 13, Windom 0

North-Tartan 5, Hopkins/Park 1

MSHSL Sectionals=

Class A=

Section 7=

Quarterfinals=

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 2

Moose Lake Area 1, Rock Ridge 0

Proctor-Hermantown 5, North Shore Storm 1

Class AA=

Section 8=

Quarterfinals=

Bemidji 3, Alexandria 0

Brainerd/Little Falls 1, St. Cloud 0

Moorhead 10, Buffalo 0

Roseau 9, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1

___

