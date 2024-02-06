Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St Margaret’s 1, Hill-Murray 1, OT
New Ulm 13, Windom 0
North-Tartan 5, Hopkins/Park 1
MSHSL Sectionals=
Class A=
Section 7=
Quarterfinals=
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 2
Moose Lake Area 1, Rock Ridge 0
Proctor-Hermantown 5, North Shore Storm 1
Class AA=
Section 8=
Quarterfinals=
Bemidji 3, Alexandria 0
Brainerd/Little Falls 1, St. Cloud 0
Moorhead 10, Buffalo 0
Roseau 9, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1
