Thursday’s Scores

Alexandria City 55, Lake Braddock 48

Amherst County 65, Brookville 43

Atlantic Shores Christian 55, StoneBridge School 21

Banner Christian 89, Guardian Christian 33

Benedictine 72, St. Christopher’s 62

Bethel 69, Gloucester 34

Blue Ridge School 59, Va. Episcopal 56

Broad Run 52, Loudoun County 35

East Ridge, Ky. 79, Grundy 76, OT

East Rockingham 68, Rockbridge County 64

Eastern Mennonite 82, Roanoke Catholic 74

Essex 58, Colonial Beach 55

Gateway Christian 46, Broadwater Academy 41

Gospel Light Christian, N.C. 65, Faith Baptist 36

Hampton 64, Heritage 41

Holston 57, J.I. Burton 40

James Madison 61, Westfield 47

James Monroe 74, King George 65

Lewisburg Baptist, W.Va. 74, Boy’s Home of Virgina 53

Louisa 51, Douglas Freeman 50

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 53, Loudoun County Home School 46

Nandua 70, Northampton 65

New Covenant 69, Kenston Forest 60

Norfolk Collegiate 73, Norfolk Christian School 30

Northern Virginia HomeSchool 63, Christ Chapel Academy 46

Oscar Smith 65, King’s Fork High School 64

Parry McCluer High School 90, Craig County 56

Radford 48, James River 33

Regents 62, United Christian Academy 35

SHABACH! Christian, Md. 68, Bethel 66

South County 61, James Robinson 52

South Lakes 68, Centreville 38

Spotswood 70, Liberty Christian 39

Union 74, Lee High 39

W.T. Woodson 41, West Springfield 40

West Potomac 72, Fairfax 35

Williamsburg Christian Academy 52, Denbigh Baptist 50

Woodbridge 62, Colgan 55

Woodside 78, Menchville 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.