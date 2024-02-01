Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 55, Lake Braddock 48
Amherst County 65, Brookville 43
Atlantic Shores Christian 55, StoneBridge School 21
Banner Christian 89, Guardian Christian 33
Benedictine 72, St. Christopher’s 62
Bethel 69, Gloucester 34
Blue Ridge School 59, Va. Episcopal 56
Broad Run 52, Loudoun County 35
East Ridge, Ky. 79, Grundy 76, OT
East Rockingham 68, Rockbridge County 64
Eastern Mennonite 82, Roanoke Catholic 74
Essex 58, Colonial Beach 55
Gateway Christian 46, Broadwater Academy 41
Gospel Light Christian, N.C. 65, Faith Baptist 36
Hampton 64, Heritage 41
Holston 57, J.I. Burton 40
James Madison 61, Westfield 47
James Monroe 74, King George 65
Lewisburg Baptist, W.Va. 74, Boy’s Home of Virgina 53
Louisa 51, Douglas Freeman 50
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 53, Loudoun County Home School 46
Nandua 70, Northampton 65
New Covenant 69, Kenston Forest 60
Norfolk Collegiate 73, Norfolk Christian School 30
Northern Virginia HomeSchool 63, Christ Chapel Academy 46
Oscar Smith 65, King’s Fork High School 64
Parry McCluer High School 90, Craig County 56
Radford 48, James River 33
Regents 62, United Christian Academy 35
SHABACH! Christian, Md. 68, Bethel 66
South County 61, James Robinson 52
South Lakes 68, Centreville 38
Spotswood 70, Liberty Christian 39
Union 74, Lee High 39
W.T. Woodson 41, West Springfield 40
West Potomac 72, Fairfax 35
Williamsburg Christian Academy 52, Denbigh Baptist 50
Woodbridge 62, Colgan 55
Woodside 78, Menchville 41
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
