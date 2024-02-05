Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Broadwater Academy 34 Brentsville 46, Millbrook 30 Briar Woods 63, Lightridge 27 Brunswick…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Broadwater Academy 34

Brentsville 46, Millbrook 30

Briar Woods 63, Lightridge 27

Brunswick 47, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 12

Carroll County 62, James River 38

Christ Chapel Academy 66, Dominion Christian 41

Deep Creek 89, First Colonial 34

Edison 71, Annandale 43

Essex 62, K&Q Central 23

Falls Church 48, Justice High School 25

Gloucester 45, Mathews 25

Grace Christian 45, United Christian Academy 40

Greenbrier Christian 39, Denbigh Baptist 32

Halifax County 60, Northern Durham, N.C. 44

Hayfield 52, Mount Vernon 38

Heritage 36, Kecoughtan 30

Jefferson Christian 54, Mountain Mission 39

Liberty-Bedford 52, Amherst County 36

Loudoun Valley 45, Broad Run 44

Massaponax 73, Stafford 22

McLean 30, Langley 26

Miller School 37, Roanoke Catholic 29

Norfolk Academy 63, Northampton 10

North Stafford 31, Mountain View 16

Oakcrest 40, Foxcroft 30

Page County 55, Strasburg 51

Richmond Christian 56, Fredericksburg Christian 47

Riverside 45, Independence 22

Seton School 53, St. John Paul the Great 24

St. Annes-Belfield 71, St. Gertrude 27

St. Margaret’s 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 14

St. Michael 51, Highland-Warrenton 38

Steward School 65, Virginia Academy 58

Warhill 43, Tabb 20

