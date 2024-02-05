Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 56, Broadwater Academy 34
Brentsville 46, Millbrook 30
Briar Woods 63, Lightridge 27
Brunswick 47, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 12
Carroll County 62, James River 38
Christ Chapel Academy 66, Dominion Christian 41
Deep Creek 89, First Colonial 34
Edison 71, Annandale 43
Essex 62, K&Q Central 23
Falls Church 48, Justice High School 25
Gloucester 45, Mathews 25
Grace Christian 45, United Christian Academy 40
Greenbrier Christian 39, Denbigh Baptist 32
Halifax County 60, Northern Durham, N.C. 44
Hayfield 52, Mount Vernon 38
Heritage 36, Kecoughtan 30
Jefferson Christian 54, Mountain Mission 39
Liberty-Bedford 52, Amherst County 36
Loudoun Valley 45, Broad Run 44
Massaponax 73, Stafford 22
McLean 30, Langley 26
Miller School 37, Roanoke Catholic 29
Norfolk Academy 63, Northampton 10
North Stafford 31, Mountain View 16
Oakcrest 40, Foxcroft 30
Page County 55, Strasburg 51
Richmond Christian 56, Fredericksburg Christian 47
Riverside 45, Independence 22
Seton School 53, St. John Paul the Great 24
St. Annes-Belfield 71, St. Gertrude 27
St. Margaret’s 65, Cristo Rey Richmond 14
St. Michael 51, Highland-Warrenton 38
Steward School 65, Virginia Academy 58
Warhill 43, Tabb 20
___
