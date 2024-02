GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 38, StoneBridge School 25 Blue Ridge Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 33…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 38, StoneBridge School 25

Blue Ridge Christian 47, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy 33

Bullis, Md. 61, Potomac School 59

Dayspring 38, Grace Christian 30

Episcopal 68, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart, Md. 57

Hampton Christian 51, Greenbrier Christian 36

John Marshall 75, Amelia County 23

St. Michael 77, Quantico 14

Wakefield School 24, Foxcroft 14

VHSL Playoffs=

Class 6=

Region C=

Regional Semifinal=

James Robinson 43, South County 36

W.T. Woodson 51, West Potomac 44

Region D=

Regional Final=

Centreville 59, Oakton 46

Class 5=

Region A=

Regional Final=

Princess Anne 52, Deep Creek 45

Region B=

Regional Final=

Norview 55, Menchville 51

Region C=

Regional Final=

James River 52, Patrick Henry 40

Region D=

Regional Final=

Briar Woods 49, Stone Bridge 45

Class 4=

Region A=

Regional Final=

Hampton 53, Jamestown 35

Region B=

Regional Final=

Monacan 90, Chancellor 53

Region D=

Regional Final=

Charlottesville 65, Salem 47

Class 3=

Region B=

Regional Final=

Brentsville 42, Meridian High School 34

Class 2=

Region C=

Regional Final=

Floyd County 46, Liberty-Bedford 19

Region D=

Regional Semifinal=

Central – Wise 75, Gate City 34

Ridgeview 57, Union 28

Class 1=

Region A=

Regional Final=

Essex 52, Westmoreland County 29

Region B=

Regional Final=

Buffalo Gap 60, Brunswick 40

