Ex-YouTube CEO’s son dies at UC Berkeley campus, according to officials, relative

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — The 19-year-old son of a former YouTube executive died last week at the UC Berkeley campus where he resided, officials and a relative said.

The university confirmed that Marco Troper, a Berkeley freshman, was found unresponsive Tuesday afternoon at the university’s Clark Kerr Campus. Troper was later pronounced dead by emergency responders from the Berkeley fire department, the university said.

Esther Wojcicki, the mother of the former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, said in a Facebook post that the family is “devastated beyond comprehension” over the death of her 19-year-old grandson, Troper.

There were no signs of foul play, and the Alameda County coroner’s office is investigating and will determine the cause of death, according to Janet Gilmore, the university’s senior director of strategic communications.

“Marco was the most kind, loving, smart, fun and beautiful human being,” the grandmother’s post said Wednesday. “He was just getting starting on his second semester of his freshman year at UC Berkeley majoring in math and was truly loving it.”

“Marco’s life was cut too short. And we are all devastated, thinking about all the opportunities and life experiences that he will miss and we will miss together,” she added.

A message seeking further comment was sent Sunday to Esther Wojcicki.

