What to know about the launch of the new, simplified FAFSA

Medora Lee: Part of this was they were going to try to connect the tax forms to the financial aid, so some of this would be automatically populated for people. So, that was really helpful — they just wanted to make it a lot easier.

They also tried to ask fewer questions and require fewer details (from applicants). So that’s supposed to all be very helpful. And it probably will be, if people could access the forms.

They were supposed to have this soft launch where … it would be available periodically if people try to log in. But it turns out that a lot of people haven’t been able to log in. Actually, most people probably haven’t been able to log in and it’s been down. And so a lot of people are still panicked.

I’ve actually gotten some emails already where [applicants are] saying their kid’s form is due Jan. 15; they haven’t been able to log in. People have stayed up all night to keep trying periodically, and they still haven’t been able to get in. So I think even though people are panicked.

People should just kind of take a deep breath. They have to remember that the schools are also aware of this problem and, although no schools that I know of have already moved out their dates for when the forms are due, they are aware of … the problem and there has been precedent where they have moved out the day.

It‘s like during the pandemic; so we’ll have to just kind of wait and see. Don’t stress out yet. But, my recommendation is to get everything you need in order so when you do get in, everything is right there and it’s done correctly the first time.