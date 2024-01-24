Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bland County 65, Grayson County 37 Carroll County 67, Glenvar 7 Central of Lunenburg 46, Goochland 14…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 65, Grayson County 37

Carroll County 67, Glenvar 7

Central of Lunenburg 46, Goochland 14

Christchurch 63, Norfolk Academy 41

Colonial Beach 41, K&Q Central 40

Colonial Forge 52, Stafford 28

Freedom – South Riding 47, Patriot 36

GW-Danville 35, Tunstall 27

Galax 47, Giles 22

Graham 41, Bluefield, W.Va. 32

Heritage 44, Broad Run 37

Hidden Valley 39, William Byrd 37

Highland Springs 86, Mechanicsville High School 36

Lake Taylor 52, I. C. Norcom High School 36

Manor High School 81, Booker T. Washington 2

Mills Godwin 53, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 13

Monticello 49, William Monroe 35

Norview 84, Granby 21

Ocean Lakes 45, Landstown 26

Osbourn Park 84, Freedom – Woodbridge 42

Princess Anne 78, Tallwood 17

Rye Cove 55, Twin Springs 42

Salem-Va. Beach 34, Green Run 26

South County 62, West Potomac 54

State Line 58, Rock Springs Christian, Ga. 25

Strasburg 43, Clarke County 36, OT

Sullivan East, Tenn. 78, Union 66

Surry County 50, Sussex Central 31

Windsor 45, Southampton 34

York 56, Poquoson 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

