Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 65, Grayson County 37
Carroll County 67, Glenvar 7
Central of Lunenburg 46, Goochland 14
Christchurch 63, Norfolk Academy 41
Colonial Beach 41, K&Q Central 40
Colonial Forge 52, Stafford 28
Freedom – South Riding 47, Patriot 36
GW-Danville 35, Tunstall 27
Galax 47, Giles 22
Graham 41, Bluefield, W.Va. 32
Heritage 44, Broad Run 37
Hidden Valley 39, William Byrd 37
Highland Springs 86, Mechanicsville High School 36
Lake Taylor 52, I. C. Norcom High School 36
Manor High School 81, Booker T. Washington 2
Mills Godwin 53, Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School for Government 13
Monticello 49, William Monroe 35
Norview 84, Granby 21
Ocean Lakes 45, Landstown 26
Osbourn Park 84, Freedom – Woodbridge 42
Princess Anne 78, Tallwood 17
Rye Cove 55, Twin Springs 42
Salem-Va. Beach 34, Green Run 26
South County 62, West Potomac 54
State Line 58, Rock Springs Christian, Ga. 25
Strasburg 43, Clarke County 36, OT
Sullivan East, Tenn. 78, Union 66
Surry County 50, Sussex Central 31
Windsor 45, Southampton 34
York 56, Poquoson 38
