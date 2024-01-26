GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 50, Union 44
Amelia County 37, Cumberland 26
Appomattox 36, Altavista 26
Atlantic Shores Christian 20, StoneBridge School 19
Atlee 51, Patrick Henry 38
Auburn 54, Grayson County 36
Bassett 48, Martinsville 40
Bayside 56, Landstown 31
Bishop Ireton 69, St. John’s, D.C. 57
Broadwater Academy 47, Portsmouth Christian 42
Broadway 43, William Monroe 32
Brunswick Academy 46, Tidewater Academy 22
Buffalo Gap 53, Staunton 28
Carlisle 68, Chatham Hall 18
Carver 48, West Point 41
Catholic 54, Steward School 41
Central – Wise 73, Lee High 28
Central of Lunenburg 55, Nottoway 29
Centreville 57, James Madison 36
Chancellor 78, James Monroe 40
Charlottesville 80, Albemarle 40
Chelsea Academy 62, Fredericksburg Christian 46
Chilhowie 48, Patrick Henry 26
Christchurch 51, St. Michael 21
Colonial Forge 28, Mountain View 26
Craig County 35, Eastern Montgomery 30
Culpeper 63, Courtland 44
Deep Creek 63, Western Branch 23
Deep Run 50, Douglas Freeman 30
Eastside 48, Rye Cove 37
Franklin County 63, Staunton River 35
Gainesville 82, Unity Reed 20
Gar-Field 45, Forest Park 29
Gate City 48, John Battle 39
George Wythe 69, Fort Chiswell 58
Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 42
Graham 48, Richlands 39
Green Run 58, First Colonial 30
Greenbrier Christian 44, Denbigh Baptist 30
Greensville County 64, Southampton 32
Greenville Hurricanes, S.C. 51, State Line 38
Gretna 59, Dan River 22
Grundy 59, Twin Valley 33
Hampton Roads 36, Summit Christian Academy 31
Hanover 71, Mechanicsville High School 51
Henrico 63, Varina 24
Hickory 52, Lakeland 27
Highland Springs 89, Armstrong 22
Highland-Warrenton 45, Trinity at Meadowview 40
Honaker 71, Holston 12
I. C. Norcom High School 52, Churchland 18
J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 37
J.R. Tucker 47, TJHS 21
James River 60, Radford 29
James Robinson 45, Alexandria City 20
Jefferson Forest 51, Rustburg 30
John Handley 65, Kettle Run 27
King George 58, Eastern View 24
King William 65, K&Q Central 35
King’s Fork High School 50, Indian River 43
Lake Braddock 37, West Springfield 34
Lake Taylor 55, Booker T. Washington 9
Liberty Christian 66, Heritage (Lynchburg) 24
Liberty-Bedford 40, Brookville 31
Lord Botetourt 63, William Byrd 21
Massaponax 79, Brooke Point 8
Maury 51, Granby 39
Millbrook 44, Sherando 42
Nansemond River 49, Oscar Smith 26
Norfolk Academy 64, Peninsula Catholic 5
Northampton 49, Charles City County High School 32
Norview 72, Manor High School 45
Ocean Lakes 44, Frank Cox 43
Osbourn Park 60, Osbourn 22
Patrick Henry 42, Pulaski County 26
Paul VI Catholic High School 53, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 52
Pocomoke, Md. 45, Nandua 39
Potomac 48, C.D. Hylton 18
Prince Edward County 51, Randolph-Henry 20
Princess Anne 84, Kempsville 20
Rappahannock County 43, Clarke County 41
Riverbend 70, North Stafford 41
Salem 48, Hidden Valley 32
Salem-Va. Beach 62, Tallwood 10
Seton School 45, Oakcrest 37
Skyline 68, Brentsville 53
Spotswood 62, Harrisonburg 26
Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 38
Strasburg 56, Madison County 27
Stuarts Draft 49, Waynesboro 35
Turner Ashby 33, East Rockingham 17
Tuscarora 59, Broad Run 40
Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 50
Virginia 62, Tazewell 19
West Potomac 65, W.T. Woodson 39
William Campbell 72, Nelson County 5
Windsor 41, Franklin 36
Woodgrove 95, John Champe 17
Woodstock Central 59, Page County 37
