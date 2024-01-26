GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 50, Union 44 Amelia County 37, Cumberland 26 Appomattox 36, Altavista 26 Atlantic Shores Christian 20,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 50, Union 44

Amelia County 37, Cumberland 26

Appomattox 36, Altavista 26

Atlantic Shores Christian 20, StoneBridge School 19

Atlee 51, Patrick Henry 38

Auburn 54, Grayson County 36

Bassett 48, Martinsville 40

Bayside 56, Landstown 31

Bishop Ireton 69, St. John’s, D.C. 57

Broadwater Academy 47, Portsmouth Christian 42

Broadway 43, William Monroe 32

Brunswick Academy 46, Tidewater Academy 22

Buffalo Gap 53, Staunton 28

Carlisle 68, Chatham Hall 18

Carver 48, West Point 41

Catholic 54, Steward School 41

Central – Wise 73, Lee High 28

Central of Lunenburg 55, Nottoway 29

Centreville 57, James Madison 36

Chancellor 78, James Monroe 40

Charlottesville 80, Albemarle 40

Chelsea Academy 62, Fredericksburg Christian 46

Chilhowie 48, Patrick Henry 26

Christchurch 51, St. Michael 21

Colonial Forge 28, Mountain View 26

Craig County 35, Eastern Montgomery 30

Culpeper 63, Courtland 44

Deep Creek 63, Western Branch 23

Deep Run 50, Douglas Freeman 30

Eastside 48, Rye Cove 37

Franklin County 63, Staunton River 35

Gainesville 82, Unity Reed 20

Gar-Field 45, Forest Park 29

Gate City 48, John Battle 39

George Wythe 69, Fort Chiswell 58

Glen Allen 44, Mills Godwin 42

Graham 48, Richlands 39

Green Run 58, First Colonial 30

Greenbrier Christian 44, Denbigh Baptist 30

Greensville County 64, Southampton 32

Greenville Hurricanes, S.C. 51, State Line 38

Gretna 59, Dan River 22

Grundy 59, Twin Valley 33

Hampton Roads 36, Summit Christian Academy 31

Hanover 71, Mechanicsville High School 51

Henrico 63, Varina 24

Hickory 52, Lakeland 27

Highland Springs 89, Armstrong 22

Highland-Warrenton 45, Trinity at Meadowview 40

Honaker 71, Holston 12

I. C. Norcom High School 52, Churchland 18

J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 37

J.R. Tucker 47, TJHS 21

James River 60, Radford 29

James Robinson 45, Alexandria City 20

Jefferson Forest 51, Rustburg 30

John Handley 65, Kettle Run 27

King George 58, Eastern View 24

King William 65, K&Q Central 35

King’s Fork High School 50, Indian River 43

Lake Braddock 37, West Springfield 34

Lake Taylor 55, Booker T. Washington 9

Liberty Christian 66, Heritage (Lynchburg) 24

Liberty-Bedford 40, Brookville 31

Lord Botetourt 63, William Byrd 21

Massaponax 79, Brooke Point 8

Maury 51, Granby 39

Millbrook 44, Sherando 42

Nansemond River 49, Oscar Smith 26

Norfolk Academy 64, Peninsula Catholic 5

Northampton 49, Charles City County High School 32

Norview 72, Manor High School 45

Ocean Lakes 44, Frank Cox 43

Osbourn Park 60, Osbourn 22

Patrick Henry 42, Pulaski County 26

Paul VI Catholic High School 53, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 52

Pocomoke, Md. 45, Nandua 39

Potomac 48, C.D. Hylton 18

Prince Edward County 51, Randolph-Henry 20

Princess Anne 84, Kempsville 20

Rappahannock County 43, Clarke County 41

Riverbend 70, North Stafford 41

Salem 48, Hidden Valley 32

Salem-Va. Beach 62, Tallwood 10

Seton School 45, Oakcrest 37

Skyline 68, Brentsville 53

Spotswood 62, Harrisonburg 26

Spotsylvania 41, Caroline 38

Strasburg 56, Madison County 27

Stuarts Draft 49, Waynesboro 35

Turner Ashby 33, East Rockingham 17

Tuscarora 59, Broad Run 40

Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 50

Virginia 62, Tazewell 19

West Potomac 65, W.T. Woodson 39

William Campbell 72, Nelson County 5

Windsor 41, Franklin 36

Woodgrove 95, John Champe 17

Woodstock Central 59, Page County 37

