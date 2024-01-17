Complaint alleges American University failed to take action against antisemitism targeting Jewish students

The complaint filed Wednesday by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and Jewish on Campus alleged that AU was a "pervasive and hostile environment" for Jewish students.

Following several reports of antisemitic graffiti on American University’s campus in Northwest D.C., a federal complaint filed on behalf of Jewish students accuses the school of violating their civil rights.

The complaint filed Wednesday by The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law and the group Jewish on Campus alleged that AU was a “pervasive and hostile environment” for Jewish students.

It accuses the school of violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin, in educational institutions that receive federal funding.

The complaint was filed with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

In a statement emailed to WTOP, American University’s Vice President of Communications Matt Bennett wrote:

American University received a letter the Brandeis Center sent to the Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights (OCR) regarding antisemitism. We have not received any complaint from OCR. We take these issues and any concerns in AU’s Jewish community seriously, and we review and address them. We will cooperate with any inquiries regarding our work to combat antisemitism. American University supports the safety, well-being, and sense of belonging for our Jewish students, a community which has been and remains an important part of the fabric of our university. We have taken decisive action to address antisemitism, including working with the FBI on investigations, enforcing our student conduct code, incorporating antisemitism into our curriculum and inclusive excellence work, and engaging with Jewish groups including ADL and Hillel. While we have made progress in combatting antisemitism, we know we have more work to do.

Nationally, students on both sides of the Israel Hamas War have reported being taunted or harassed since the fighting began, but some of the incidents mentioned in the complaint against American University happened long before the Oct. 7 attack.

For example, the complaint references an incident in September 2022, in which a bathroom was vandalized with possible antisemitic graffiti. It happened inside a dorm, but not on a level where residents live, according to a letter sent to members of the campus community at the time from Vice President of Campus Life & Inclusive Excellence Fanta Aw.

During a second vandalism incident cited in the complaint, a dormitory was vandalized with swastikas and a Nazi slogan on Oct. 19, according to a letter from University President Sylvia Burwell. Jewish students live inside the two rooms with vandalized doors.

The complaint against AU also claims that the school ignored antisemitism and “harassed student whistleblowers.”

It states that AU allowed a protest in support of Palestine on campus Nov. 9, where protesters reportedly marched inside of academic buildings and chanted, some using megaphones, and disrupted class instruction.

The report makes numerous mentions to alleged incidents where students were verbally harassed by other students on campus, sometimes during class.

“Shamefully AU has repeatedly chosen to turn a blind eye to the antisemitism snowballing on its campus,” Brandeis Center founder and chairman Kenneth Marcus said in a news release. “Not only has the university failed in its legal obligation to protect Jewish students from illegal targeting and harassment, it is attempting to bully those brave enough to speak up.”

The complaint calls for AU to take several actions to remedy the alleged violation, including compensating students for related damages and appointing an independent investigator to look into the impact of campus culture on Jewish and Israeli students.

American University isn’t the only institution facing legal trouble following reports of antisemitism on campus. Last week, several Jewish students filed a lawsuit against Harvard University, accusing it of becoming “a bastion of rampant anti-Jewish hatred and harassment.”

Other subjects of lawsuits include The Art Institute of Chicago, New York University and the University of Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

