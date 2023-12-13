Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 67, Nanticoke Area 20
Aliquippa 71, Beaver Falls 35
Cambria Heights 68, Purchase Line 33
Cambridge Springs 70, Seneca 60
Cameron County 62, Austin 21
Central Martinsburg 70, Harmony 40
Charleroi 48, California 38
Community Academy Of Philadelphia Charter 59, Kimberton Waldorf School 24
Derry 65, Freeport 56
Edison 54, Liguori 34
Executive Education Academy Charter School 72, Scranton Prep 53
Friends Central 81, Pennington, N.J. 70
Greensburg Central Catholic 73, Berlin-Brothersvalley 64
Malvern Prep 49, Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School 44
Mansfield 76, Williamson 49
Monessen 84, Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 80
Northeastern 40, Lancaster McCaskey 37
Northern Potter 54, Smethport 41
Perkiomen School 95, Malvern Phelps 93
Port Allegany 47, Coudersport 44
Riverside 67, Scranton 63
Shenango 68, Elwood City Riverside 42
Spring Grove 64, South Western 53
Winchester Thurston 69, Apollo-Ridge 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.