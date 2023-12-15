Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Briar Woods 47, Tuscarora 41 Bruton 52, York 42 Charlottesville 70, Albemarle 26 Christian Heritage Academy 24,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Briar Woods 47, Tuscarora 41

Bruton 52, York 42

Charlottesville 70, Albemarle 26

Christian Heritage Academy 24, Roanoke Valley Christian 18

Clover Hill 54, Powhatan 51

Colgan 65, Woodbridge 53

Colonial Heights 64, Prince George 58

Grafton 48, Lafayette 39

Grundy 50, Tazewell 23

Hampton 66, Heritage 7

Hickory 39, Norfolk Collegiate 26

Hopewell 75, Matoaca 37

J.I. Burton 54, Patrick Henry 16

Jamestown 83, New Kent 14

Lloyd Bird 62, Richmond 9

Manchester 77, Midlothian 33

Menchville 74, Woodside 37

Meridian High School 61, Brentsville 30

Monacan 67, Cosby 40

Nandua 51, Broadwater Academy 37

Patrick County 56, Dan River 11

Poquoson 52, Warhill 48

Regents 53, Temple Christian 39

Rural Retreat 47, Bland County 31

Stafford 46, Brooke Point 44

Tabb 56, Smithfield 35

Tennessee, Tenn. 65, Virginia High 28

The Covenant School 70, Hampton Roads 47

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 69, Castlewood 54

Turner Ashby 43, William Monroe 14

Twin Valley 38, Holston 9

Wakefield School 58, Tandem Friends School 5

Warwick 60, Denbigh 14

Western Albemarle 55, Goochland 4

Wilson Memorial 43, Miller School 38

Woodgrove 77, Riverside 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Caroline vs. Colonial Beach, ppd.

Middlesex vs. Lancaster, ppd.

