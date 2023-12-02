Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Carroll County 55, Carlisle 45 Catholic 55, Good Counsel, Md. 50 Christian Educational Consortium, Ky. 59, SPIRIT…

Carroll County 55, Carlisle 45

Catholic 55, Good Counsel, Md. 50

Christian Educational Consortium, Ky. 59, SPIRIT Home School 27

Deep Creek 52, Kellam 47

Denbigh 53, Peninsula Catholic 17

Flint Hill 60, St. John Paul the Great 37

Gainesville 56, James Madison 31

Independence 48, Trinity at Meadowview 17

Justice High School 62, Dominion 48

Lloyd Bird 49, Eastern View 14

McLean 58, Meridian High School 42

Midlothian 47, Meadowbrook 14

Monacan 76, Glen Allen 46

Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Mount Airy, N.C. 29

Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Mt. Airy Christian, Md. 29

Nansemond River 59, Norcom 17

New Covenant 45, Grace Christian 35

Patrick Henry 45, Charles City County High School 35

Potomac Falls 57, Heritage 42

Princess Anne 66, Hampton 33

Richlands 58, Lee High 56

Sherando 49, Musselman, W.Va. 39

South County 58, Woodbridge 36

Spotswood 58, Riverbend 43

Twin Valley 58, Mount View, W.Va. 48

W.T. Woodson 47, Patriot 37

West Springfield 52, Westfield 33

William Fleming 52, Steward School 48

___

