Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carroll County 55, Carlisle 45
Catholic 55, Good Counsel, Md. 50
Christian Educational Consortium, Ky. 59, SPIRIT Home School 27
Deep Creek 52, Kellam 47
Denbigh 53, Peninsula Catholic 17
Flint Hill 60, St. John Paul the Great 37
Gainesville 56, James Madison 31
Independence 48, Trinity at Meadowview 17
Justice High School 62, Dominion 48
Lloyd Bird 49, Eastern View 14
McLean 58, Meridian High School 42
Midlothian 47, Meadowbrook 14
Monacan 76, Glen Allen 46
Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Mount Airy, N.C. 29
Mountain View Christian Academy 39, Mt. Airy Christian, Md. 29
Nansemond River 59, Norcom 17
New Covenant 45, Grace Christian 35
Patrick Henry 45, Charles City County High School 35
Potomac Falls 57, Heritage 42
Princess Anne 66, Hampton 33
Richlands 58, Lee High 56
Sherando 49, Musselman, W.Va. 39
South County 58, Woodbridge 36
Spotswood 58, Riverbend 43
Twin Valley 58, Mount View, W.Va. 48
W.T. Woodson 47, Patriot 37
West Springfield 52, Westfield 33
William Fleming 52, Steward School 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.