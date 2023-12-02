Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 62, King’s Christian 60
Burlington, N.C. 68, Blue Ridge School 57
Collegiate-Richmond 67, Potomac School 62
Colonial Forge 58, Loudoun County 44
Eastern Mennonite 55, Monticello 38
Evergreen Christian 73, Bethel 67
Fairfax 58, TJ-Alexandria 44
Franklin 67, Middlesex 44
High Point Christian Academy, N.C. 53, Woodberry Forest 48
Highland-Warrenton 68, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 57
Meridian High School 76, Dominion 59
Miller School 71, Cape Henry Collegiate 37
Norfolk Collegiate 91, Northampton 52
Oak Ridge Military, N.C. 69, Oak Hill Academy 60
Patrick Henry 74, Charles City County High School 22
Patrick Henry 75, John Battle 68
Peninsula Catholic 74, Hertford County, N.C. 72
Rural Retreat 49, Northwood 37
Seton School 75, Osbourn 33
Shenandoah Valley Christian 69, Boy’s Home of Virgina 44
South County 60, Broad Run 48
Trinity Christian School 46, Immanuel Christian, Pa. 31
Virginia High 64, Marion 37
Wilson Memorial 67, Parry McCluer 58
Wilson Prep, N.C. 64, Catholic 42
Woodside 59, Patriot 46
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
