Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria City 61, Fairfax 50
Arbor View, Nev. 52, Bishop O’Connell 50
Bayside 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 51
Bruton 65, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48
Buffalo Gap 66, Bath County 34
Cosby 75, Deep Run 43
Courtland 68, Culpeper 39
Fauquier 69, Brentsville 45
Gainesville 64, Independence 45
Grassfield 81, Ocean Lakes 55
Halifax County 58, Gretna 43
Herndon 69, Langley 55
John Battle 75, Cloudland, Tenn. 48
John Handley 67, Liberty-Bealeton 44
John Marshall 93, Landstown 58
Kettle Run 66, Manassas Park 36
Lightridge 71, Potomac School 57
Lloyd Bird 69, Matoaca 46
Loudoun Valley 64, John Champe 51
Luray 58, Warren County 45
MD School for the Deaf, Md. 70, Fairfax Home School 60
Manchester 63, Thomas Dale 35
Marion 81, Northwood 30
Massaponax 93, Chancellor 55
McLean 76, Washington-Liberty 54
Millbrook 73, James Wood 57
Mountain View Christian Academy 51, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 47
Paul VI Catholic High School 80, Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 61
Riverside 97, Dominion 50
Seton School 67, Trinity Christian School 41
Stafford 65, King George 42
Staunton 59, Amherst County 58, OT
Steward School 81, Christchurch 51
Wakefield 73, Westfield 66
Woodgrove 65, Heritage (Lynchburg) 44
Yorktown 50, George Marshall 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jamestown vs. Essex, ppd.
Wicomico, Md. vs. Chincoteague, ppd.
