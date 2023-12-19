Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alexandria City 61, Fairfax 50 Arbor View, Nev. 52, Bishop O’Connell 50 Bayside 67, Atlantic Shores Christian…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City 61, Fairfax 50

Arbor View, Nev. 52, Bishop O’Connell 50

Bayside 67, Atlantic Shores Christian 51

Bruton 65, Williamsburg Christian Academy 48

Buffalo Gap 66, Bath County 34

Cosby 75, Deep Run 43

Courtland 68, Culpeper 39

Fauquier 69, Brentsville 45

Gainesville 64, Independence 45

Grassfield 81, Ocean Lakes 55

Halifax County 58, Gretna 43

Herndon 69, Langley 55

John Battle 75, Cloudland, Tenn. 48

John Handley 67, Liberty-Bealeton 44

John Marshall 93, Landstown 58

Kettle Run 66, Manassas Park 36

Lightridge 71, Potomac School 57

Lloyd Bird 69, Matoaca 46

Loudoun Valley 64, John Champe 51

Luray 58, Warren County 45

MD School for the Deaf, Md. 70, Fairfax Home School 60

Manchester 63, Thomas Dale 35

Marion 81, Northwood 30

Massaponax 93, Chancellor 55

McLean 76, Washington-Liberty 54

Millbrook 73, James Wood 57

Mountain View Christian Academy 51, Faith Christian Academy-Hurt 47

Paul VI Catholic High School 80, Goodyear Millenium, Ariz. 61

Riverside 97, Dominion 50

Seton School 67, Trinity Christian School 41

Stafford 65, King George 42

Staunton 59, Amherst County 58, OT

Steward School 81, Christchurch 51

Wakefield 73, Westfield 66

Woodgrove 65, Heritage (Lynchburg) 44

Yorktown 50, George Marshall 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jamestown vs. Essex, ppd.

Wicomico, Md. vs. Chincoteague, ppd.

