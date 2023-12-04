Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 26, Portsmouth Christian 20 Brentsville 49, James Monroe 39 Broadwater Academy 35, Gateway Christian…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 26, Portsmouth Christian 20

Brentsville 49, James Monroe 39

Broadwater Academy 35, Gateway Christian 26

Brookville 64, Gretna 61

Brunswick 52, Windsor 35

Buffalo Gap 41, Alleghany 30

Chantilly 44, McLean 39

Chatham 58, Tunstall 21

Christiansburg 55, Galax 40

Colonial Heights 57, Nottoway 24

Denbigh Baptist 24, StoneBridge School 11

Essex 37, Caroline 30

Franklin 48, Southampton 36

Granby 52, Gloucester 21

Greensville County 68, Surry County 24

Harrisonburg 59, Luray 52

Highland Springs 89, Norcom 33

James Robinson 48, Washington-Liberty 26

John Handley 70, Warren County 24

Liberty Christian 55, Franklin County 26

Monticello 58, Waynesboro 37

Mountain View 44, Forest Park 27

Oakton 75, Alexandria City 14

Oscar Smith 46, Tabb 37

Patrick County 54, Bassett 44

Patriot 59, C.D. Hylton 29

Powhatan 58, Patrick Henry 26

Prince George 70, TJHS 31

Richmond Christian 58, Amelia Academy 26

Riverside 55, Tuscarora 43

Rural Retreat 52, Marion 41

Salem 60, E.C. Glass 33

St. Margaret’s 58, Hampton Roads 39

St. Michael 45, Wakefield Country Day 3

Stafford 61, Manassas Park 40

Summit Christian Academy 30, TEACH Homeschool 16

Sussex Central 31, Appomattox Regional GS 23

Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 53, Northwood 9

Turner Ashby 71, Fluvanna 26

Twin Springs 53, Patrick Henry 28

Union 66, Grundy 38

William Campbell 44, Rustburg 39

Yorktown 36, Westfield 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Glenvar vs. Auburn, ppd.

Meadowbrook vs. Petersburg, ppd.

