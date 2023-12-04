Monday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 26, Portsmouth Christian 20
Brentsville 49, James Monroe 39
Broadwater Academy 35, Gateway Christian 26
Brookville 64, Gretna 61
Brunswick 52, Windsor 35
Buffalo Gap 41, Alleghany 30
Chantilly 44, McLean 39
Chatham 58, Tunstall 21
Christiansburg 55, Galax 40
Colonial Heights 57, Nottoway 24
Denbigh Baptist 24, StoneBridge School 11
Essex 37, Caroline 30
Franklin 48, Southampton 36
Granby 52, Gloucester 21
Greensville County 68, Surry County 24
Harrisonburg 59, Luray 52
Highland Springs 89, Norcom 33
James Robinson 48, Washington-Liberty 26
John Handley 70, Warren County 24
Liberty Christian 55, Franklin County 26
Monticello 58, Waynesboro 37
Mountain View 44, Forest Park 27
Oakton 75, Alexandria City 14
Oscar Smith 46, Tabb 37
Patrick County 54, Bassett 44
Patriot 59, C.D. Hylton 29
Powhatan 58, Patrick Henry 26
Prince George 70, TJHS 31
Richmond Christian 58, Amelia Academy 26
Riverside 55, Tuscarora 43
Rural Retreat 52, Marion 41
Salem 60, E.C. Glass 33
St. Margaret’s 58, Hampton Roads 39
St. Michael 45, Wakefield Country Day 3
Stafford 61, Manassas Park 40
Summit Christian Academy 30, TEACH Homeschool 16
Sussex Central 31, Appomattox Regional GS 23
Tri-Cities Christian, Tenn. 53, Northwood 9
Turner Ashby 71, Fluvanna 26
Twin Springs 53, Patrick Henry 28
Union 66, Grundy 38
William Campbell 44, Rustburg 39
Yorktown 36, Westfield 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Glenvar vs. Auburn, ppd.
Meadowbrook vs. Petersburg, ppd.
