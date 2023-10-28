Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bishop Ireton 30, Bishop O’Connell 6
Blue Ridge School 56, Fork Union Prep 27
Booker T. Washington 70, John Marshall 0
Brunswick Academy 56, Broadwater Academy 6
Episcopal 24, Georgetown Prep, Md. 17
Hampton 20, Bethel 14
Highland Springs 20, Varina 19
John Handley 27, Millbrook 22
Nansemond-Suffolk 29, Fredericksburg Christian 21
Paul VI Catholic High School 45, St. John Paul the Great 7
Perkiomen School, Pa. 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 12
Phoebus 10, Warwick 2
Rappahannock 45, Westmoreland County 12
Saint James, Md. 37, Potomac School 28
Trinity Episcopal 33, Woodberry Forest 30
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Christchurch vs. Massanutten Military, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.