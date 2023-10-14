Maryland Teacher of the Year teaches in Anne Arundel County

A physical education, health and wellness teacher from Annapolis High School was named Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Mary Kay Connerton. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Public Schools) Mary Kay Connerton. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Public Schools) A physical education, health and wellness teacher from Annapolis High School was named the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education.

Mary Kay Connerton, who has taught at Annapolis High School for the last nine years, was named Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year back in April.

“I am humbled and honored that I have the privilege to represent the great teachers across our state and I promise to continue this mission of mine,” Connerton said in a release after the award was announced. “I can confidently say that serving as the next state Teacher of the Year will be one of the greatest honors of my lifetime.”

Connerton is the wellness coordinator at the high school, and she also created and leads the school’s Trauma-Informed Leadership Team.

“When a teacher sees a child for who they are, they change that child’s life. I’m in awe of our tremendous educators, who have gone above and beyond to unleash the potential in our students — no matter their race, background, religion, or family lineage,” Gov. Wes Moore said in a news release.

He added, “Mary Kay Connerton is one such exceptional teacher. I congratulate her, her family, and all of the leaders, educators, and students at Annapolis High School. Ms. Connerton exemplifies what it means to leave no one behind, and she makes our entire state proud.”

Taking home the state award means Connerton will now compete to be named National Teacher of the Year, an honor that will be announced in April.

D.C. announced its Teacher of the Year earlier this week: Beth Barkley, who teaches at Cardozo Education Campus.