5 children die in boat accident while on school outing to Kenya amusement park

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities say five children died Saturday in Kenya after a boat they were riding in at a popular amusement park capsized in the country’s western Uasin Gishu County.

Police said the children were visiting Amazement Park with other students and teachers from the Arap Moi Primary School in Eldoret when they broke off from the group to take a boat ride on a man-made lake.

They were preparing to take their exams for receiving the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education, according to police. The tests, typically taken by Kenyan eighth graders before they move on to secondary school, are set to start countrywide on Monday.

Another student, who was to set to take a test that assesses sixth-gradeers, survived the incident and was rushed to a hospital, according to a police statement.

Angry parents stormed the school demanding to know the whereabouts of their children after news of the capsizing reached them, the statement said.

