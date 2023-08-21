Thousands of Northern Va. students are headed back to school

City of Alexandria Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools and Prince William County Public Schools head back to class Monday. Here's what you need to know.

Thousands of students across Northern Virginia are gearing up for their first day of school.

City of Alexandria Public Schools

Alexandria’s public schools are welcoming a new superintendent this year. Melanie Kay-Wyatt is officially the city’s first female Black superintendent, after serving as interim superintendent during the last school year.

Kay-Wyatt told WTOP that the theme for the upcoming school year is “future focus.” Targeting absenteeism remains a top priority.

“Chronic absenteeism has been a concern for many schools post pandemic,” Kay-Wyatt said. “And what I really want our community to focus on is that we are no longer in this pandemic era; we are really focused on where we are with learning.”

According to Kay-Wyatt, this effort includes a media campaign.

“There’ll be videos that will go out to the community to say what we expect from our students,” she said. “We want our students to come to school, we want them to want to come to school and stay in school, and really arrive on time.”

Monday also marks the opening of the district’s newly constructed elementary school, Douglas MacArthur Elementary.

In 2021, approximately 650 students from the original MacArthur School — which opened in 1943 — moved to the old Patrick Henry school. Starting Monday, students will return to the new and improved neighborhood school.

Fairfax County Public Schools

Fairfax County is heading into its second year with Superintendent Michelle Reid.

School sports are coming to every middle school in the count this year. Each school will launch cross country teams in the fall, and track teams in the spring.

As classes begin, a number of safety-related policies are being considered across the district. Some of these initiatives are ahead of schedule, including efforts to replace classroom door locks, build vestibules and add security cameras.

The county is also considering installing weapons detection screeners at some of its high schools. According to Reid, the county is exploring different technologies, and staff members have visited surrounding jurisdictions that have implemented similar programs.

Prince William County Public Schools

Weapons detection screeners are coming to all Prince William County public schools this academic year — but students won’t come across them for another two weeks. A spokesperson for the district told WTOP that the technology will be installed on a staggered basis, starting in mid-September.

The county is also welcoming its 62nd elementary school: Innovation Elementary School in Manassas opens to students Monday.

In June, the school board approved changes to the district’s code of behavior. The updated policy includes new sections on “educator cultural competency” and a “multi-tiered system of supports.”

The school system has also launched a task force to review its grading policy. School Board Chair Babur Lateef said in May that, while the county implemented standards-based grading several years ago, there has never been a review to see “how it’s been implemented, the fidelity and integrity of it across the division.”

Like Fairfax County Public Schools, Prince William County is continuing to look at how to address absenteeism. Initiatives have included “re-engagement nights” and requesting medical documentation from students who miss 10 or more days of school.

WTOP’s Scott Gelman, Neal Augenstein, Luke Lukert, Nick Iannelli and John Domen contributed to this report.

