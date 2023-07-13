‘It’s thrilling’: Bowie State University reaches financial milestone to help relieve student loan debt

Some students at Bowie State University in Maryland may soon be eligible for more money and scholarships — thanks to a $50 million fundraising effort.

Some students at Bowie State University in Maryland may soon be eligible for more money and scholarships — thanks to a $50 million fundraising effort.

It’s part of the BSU Bold: The Campaign for Excellence, according to the university’s website.

“It’s thrilling to get to this point,” university president Aminta Breaux told WTOP.

Students are struggling with loan debt, Breaux said, and it may soon be even tougher for some with President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program halted. But she credited donors for stepping in to help soften the blow.

“We’re all about access and affordability. But at the same time, our families have continued to struggle,” Breaux said. “So, we need to clear the way for them.”

The campaign has also raised money for gifts for a number of things such as the endowment which has increased over 500% from $7 million to $40 million.

The news release said this will provide “extraordinary benefits to the university, including a new level of private scholarship funding for students.”

The university met its fundraising goal, two years ahead of its scheduled 2025 closing date, Breaux said.

Students at Bowie State University are pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing, teacher education, computer science, cybersecurity and other areas where jobs are in demand.

Editor’s note: BSU Bold: The Campaign for Excellence is a fundraising effort.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.