Elementary school teacher surprises student after his battle with Leukemia

LEWISVILLE, North Carolina (WXII) — One teacher at Lewisville Elementary School went above and beyond for one of her students.

Mrs. Lori Norman has been with the Lewisville family for nearly 6 years, according to school officials.

After learning about Mighty Maeson’s heroic journey battling leukemia during the first week of school, Mrs. Norman said she and her students smothered him with love.

Unfortunately, Mighty Maeson had to go back to the hospital for treatment. Although he was not physically in the classroom, Mrs. Norman said his presence was still there.

“Just before Maeson left he introduced us to ‘Maeson Monkey,’ it is part of a program call Monkey in My Chair,” Mrs. Norman said. “Our class carries the life-size stuffed animal around wherever we go ( field trips, lunch, playground).”

Maeson Monkey became a stand-in for Maeson. The class decided to make the signs Tuesday since Mighty Maeson was being discharged the following day. Mrs. Norman’s family helped her place them in his front yard later that evening.

When Mighty Maeson came back from the hospital, he was met with encouraging signs in his backyard that Mrs. Norman and her kindergarten class had made prior to his arrival.

“Each of the 17 students made their own individual sign- they either references a sample that I made or decided their own phrasing,” Mrs. Norman said. “They then painted them and added a sweet note to the back.”

Mrs. Norman said she wanted Maeson to know he is loved.

“I wanted Maeson to see and feel our love,” Mrs. Norman said. “The Monster Squad classroom has been praying for Maeson over the last 10 months so they were thrilled to hear that he was finally coming home from his bone marrow transplant.”

When asked what she hopes people take away from this sweet gesture, Mrs. Norman said she hopes to encourage others to spread love.

“It is my prayer that Maeson will remember the love of his peers and that his peers will remember how wonderful it felt to show God’s love to a friend. The world needs more love and we often miss opportunities to show Jesus to others,” she said.

