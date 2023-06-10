10 Colleges With No Sororities or Fraternities

Cost, location and types of academic programs are not the only factors students consider when deciding which colleges to apply to.

Cost, location and types of academic programs are not the only factors students consider when deciding which colleges to apply to. Students also look at campus life, such as whether a school has competitive sports teams, expansive dining hall options or enticing clubs and organizations. At some schools, Greek life may dominate the social scene, and pledging a sorority or fraternity can be an easy way to build friendships and connections. On average, nearly 15% of men join fraternities at college campuses across the country, while about 18% of women are members of sororities, according to U.S. News data. But Greek life is not for everyone. For students looking to avoid that culture, here are 10 schools that don’t have social sororities or fraternities on campus, four of which are Christian-affiliated.

Bushnell University (OR)

Bushnell University, a Christian school in scenic Eugene, Oregon, hosts Friday night gatherings known as “Beacon Nights” as well as other special events throughout the semester, including late night breakfasts, bowling, game nights, movie premieres and ice cream parties. Students can also connect with campus through various groups, like the outdoor club, tennis club, “just dance” club and art club, as well as identity- and religious-based organizations, intramural sports and wellness programs.

Gonzaga University (WA)

Washington-based Gonzaga University, which describes itself as a “Jesuit, Catholic, Humanistic University,” offers more than 150 student-run clubs and organizations on campus, so students can try out something new or meet peers that share their hobbies and interests. And just off campus is the city of Spokane, which hosts art walks and film festivals, as well as annual events like a lavender festival and basketball tournament.

Hawai?i Pacific University

Twice a year, Hawai?i Pacific University hosts a club carnival for students to learn about the types of organizations on campus. Students can choose to sign up for a variety of academic and professional clubs, cultural and spiritual clubs, recreational clubs and special interest groups. Beyond joining a student-run organization or intramural sports team, HPU organizes activities throughout the year, including a talent show and educational tours of the island.

Kalamazoo College (MI)

Kalamazoo College in Michigan offers more than 80 clubs and organizations to meet a variety of interests, like baking, anime, water polo, fencing, activism and politics. There are also planned off-campus excursions throughout the year, such as visiting the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio, seeing a show at the Kalamazoo State Theatre, biking around Lake Michigan or watching a professional sports game in Detroit.

Middlebury College (VT)

Vermont-based Middlebury College bans Greek life, as fraternities and sororities are “traditionally defined as single-sex organizations, and thus exclude certain students based on their gender,” according to its website. But students can choose to participate in an array of other activities and organizations on campus. For instance, given its location between the Green Mountains in Vermont and the Adirondacks in New York, outdoor activities are popular, and Middlebury offers five outdoor clubs focused on hiking, climbing, fly fishing, telemark skiing and homesteading.

Milligan University (TN)

As a Christ-centered school, Milligan University‘s clubs and organizations are heavily faith-focused. But there are also options for students with other interests, including bagel lovers and pickleball players. Additionally, the Tennessee school plans campus-wide events every semester. On “Wonderful Wednesday,” for instance, undergraduate classes are cancelled for the day and students participate in themed outdoor activities.

Princeton University (NJ)

Princeton University in New Jersey does not recognize sororities and fraternities as they “can contribute to a sense of social exclusiveness” and “do not add in positive ways to the overall residential experience on the campus,” according to its website. But with more than 500 academic, service, performing arts, religious, recreational and identity-based clubs and organizations available on campus, students don’t need Greek life to engage with peers, faculty and staff at this Ivy League school.

United States Military Academy at West Point (NY)

While the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York has no Greek life, it does have a heavy emphasis on competitive sports, ranging from NCAA Division I and II levels to club teams. “Every cadet on the field or court understands that competition through their sport is a critical component for developing their leadership and teamwork skills, and especially for building personal bonds,” according to West Point’s website. Cadets can also choose from a list of clubs and organizations, with many focused on foreign language development.

University of Mary Washington (VA)

The University of Mary Washington in Virginia is not affiliated with any single-sex social fraternities or sororities; however, the campus is home to Alpha Mu Sigma, a coeducational service fraternity, as well as several Greek academic honorary societies. Students can also choose from more than 150 clubs and organizations based on their hobbies and interests, such as a belly dancing team, historic preservation club and botany club, in addition to its Division III sports teams.

University of Sioux Falls (SD)

While the University of Sioux Falls is Christian-based, there are other non-religious organizations and activities to participate in. For instance, each semester, the South Dakota school hosts the USF Olympics, in which residence halls, off-campus students, faculty, staff and alumni compete in challenges, like volleyball, curling and speed walking. Other campus-wide activities include singing competitions, bingo, “humans versus zombies” tag and CultureFest, during which students taste and learn about foods from different countries.

