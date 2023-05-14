Former Md. Gov. Hogan to American U. grads: ‘We’re all counting on you’

The former governor was honored with an honorary doctorate of public service just moments before speaking to graduates, guests, and school community members.

Maryland’s former Republican Governor Larry Hogan offered encouragement to American University’s School of Public Affairs at their Saturday commencement service.

“Public service is and must continue to be a noble calling. And I’m encouraged that some of you, the best and brightest, may be willing to serve. We’re all counting on you,” Hogan said.

The son of a former Prince George’s County executive and native of the D.C. region, he said relentlessness, passion and a positive attitude helped him achieve a governorship “in the bluest state in America.”

“Change is possible, even when the odds seem stacked against you,” he said.

Hogan also told the 2023 graduating class that, beyond the dysfunction, division and concerns over the political system, the nation is at a turning point.

“The voices of the exhausted majority are often ignored in deference to the demands of the loudest and angriest few who, sometimes, seem hell-bent on tearing the country apart,” Hogan said.

Former Gov. Hogan used a portion of his speech to highlight his father, U.S. Rep. Larry Hogan Sr. — who famously said, “No man, not even the president, is above the law,” during the impeachment proceedings against Richard Nixon. Hogan said though his father, the first Republican to call for Nixon’s impeachment, lost his seat, it was worthwhile.

He also reflected on his time spent “governing from the hospital bed” after his cancer diagnosis. A time that he said helped him to see what mattered most to him and uncover the truly important things in his life: his family, faith and friends.

“I learned that life is much too short, and you never know how much time you have. So trust me, you’ll want to try to make the most out of every single day you have,” he said.

Since Hogan left office, he has nixed a White House run against former president Donald Trump.