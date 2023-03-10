Maryland DOE releases annual statewide report card, more than half of schools retain gold stars

For the first time since the pandemic, Maryland’s State Department of Education has issued its annual report card, complete with star ratings for each school.

The report card system includes student achievement growth on state tests in English language, arts, math, postsecondary readiness, proficiency for English language learners, graduation rate and a well-rounded curriculum.

The data for the 2021-2022 school year shows that 63% of the state’s public schools held onto their 2019 ratings, one quarter lost a star, and 139 schools gained a star. By a different measure, the MSDE reported that 75% of schools earned three or more stars.

Combination schools are those with an elementary, middle and/or high school configuration (K-12).

Of note, 44 of the state’s more than 1,400 schools received one star.

According to data in the report, the attendance rate for the state’s 881,471+ students is 91% and the graduation rate is 86%. However, across the state, elementary through high schools lost points in attendance, and statewide high school graduation rates dropped a single percentage point, according to the data compared from last year’s report.

In a statement, state Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said of the report, “The data collected from the 2022 Report Card is the starting point for us to shape local education agency policy and work toward implementing evidence-based, best-in-class work to drive student outcomes. That work is more urgent now than ever.”

Results from the report cards are used by schools across the state to make changes to better their schools and surrounding communities.

Of the 23 counties, Anne Arundel, Howard, and Montgomery counties received the highest number of schools receiving five stars (28, 28 and 53, respectively).

To see where your student’s school falls in the ratings, check the official website of the Maryland State Department of Education’s report card system.

Prince George’s County

Using that analysis, Prince George’s County Public School officials report that 71.4% of its schools got three or more stars.

The county school system also reported a 76.6% graduation rate and a 91.7% attendance rate.

According to the data, PGCPS met the annual requirement for progress in achieving English language proficiency and improved in school quality and student success.

Charles County

Thirty-two Charles County schools earned three or more stars, with 13 schools receiving four stars and 19 receiving three stars.

The county school system also reported a 92.6% graduation rate and a 91.3% attendance rate.

Frederick County

Over 75% of FCPS schools were had either four or five stars, with none below three stars. The report card shows that FCPS ranks in the top third in the state in overall student performance.

The county school system also reported a 93% graduation rate and a 92.2% attendance rate.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson Jessica Baxter said Thursday night that the school system was still analyzing the data.

Though, according to the data, the MCPS school system reported having a 90.34% graduation rate and a 93.8% attendance rate.

Individual report cards and results for MCAP tests will be sent home to parents respectively by county in the next coming weeks.

WTOP’s Kate Ryan contributed to this report.