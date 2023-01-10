BLACK HISTORY MONTH: Gallery in DC celebrating trailblazing Black women | Ex-Navy admiral paves way for Black submarine officers | Best places to celebrate Black History Month
Student, 17, suspected of killing teacher at German school

The Associated Press

January 10, 2023, 1:05 PM

BERLIN (AP) — A 17-year-old boy is suspected of killing a teacher at a vocational school in northwestern Germany on Tuesday, authorities said.

The youth apparently sought out his teacher at the school building in Ibbenbueren, near the Dutch border, on Tuesday afternoon. She was alone in a classroom at the time.

The student is suspected of fatally injuring the 55-year-old with a knife, prosecutors and police said in a joint statement. He then called the police emergency number and was arrested without offering resistance.

The statement said that the investigation is “at the very beginning.” There was no immediate word on any possible motive.

Education News | World News

