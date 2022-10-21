RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing | US: Iranian troops back Russian drone strikes | Major battle in Kherson
Overall college enrollment dips, but HBCUs see increases

Kate Ryan | kryan@wtop.com

October 21, 2022, 8:28 PM

A report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows undergraduate enrollment has dipped, but that historically Black colleges and universities are seeing boosts in enrollment.

Undergraduate enrollment fell 1.1% in 2022 compared to the previous year, according to a report released Friday. That compares to an increase of 2.5% this fall for HBCUs.

At Maryland’s Morgan State University, student enrollment topped 9,100 this fall, a figure that represents a 7.5% increase and an 18% increase over pre-pandemic enrollment figures.

This year’s enrollment is the largest in the school’s 155-year history.

David K. Wilson, Morgan State University president, called the growth “truly an unparalleled achievement that our entire university community can fully embrace.”

Morgan State has had a plan to increase enrollment to 10,000 students by fall 2030.

This fall, the university opened a new 10-story residence hall. The Thurgood Marshall Residence Hall is the first new student housing built on campus in more than 30 years, according to the university. A second 604-bed facility is scheduled to open in 2024.

