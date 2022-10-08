RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Blast damages Russian supply route | Putin's path: stability to threats | Nuke risk highest since '62 | Ukraine city takes more hits
More jobs for Gulf Coast as Rolls-Royce invests millions

The Associated Press

October 8, 2022, 4:32 PM

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A standing ovation marked the grand opening of a multi-million dollar facility on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast to build propellers for the U.S. Navy.

Called the Center of Excellence 2, the Rolls-Royce facility in Pascagoula has the latest high-tech equipment to build nuclear submarine propellers and other equipment for the military. During Thursday’s ribbon-cutting, Tom Bell, president of Rolls-Royce Defense and CEO of Rolls-Royce North America, said they’re looking to add more people to its workforce.

The company has partnered with Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College to create an apprenticeship program to help build a skilled workforce. Gov. Tate Reeves said the program gives more Mississippians a chance.

