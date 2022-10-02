RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine: Russia hits power site | Putin calls his actions 'correct' | EU to unveil Ukraine training mission | How Ukrainian kids become Russians
Home » Education News » 2 in custody, 2…

2 in custody, 2 sought in fatal shooting outside high school

The Associated Press

October 15, 2022, 11:17 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police have named two more juvenile suspects in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

Police said they took a 17-year-old was into custody and are seeking a 15-year-old in the Sept. 27 shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Authorities earlier announced that they had arrested 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and were searching for a 16-year-old suspect.

Police said the four suspects identified so far have been charged or will be charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, firearms crimes and other counts in the shooting. They earlier said they were seeking six suspects: five shooters and a driver.

Authorities said five people jumped from a parked SUV and opened fire on teens who were walking away from an athletic field at the high school. Nicholas Elizalde, 14, of suburban Havertown, was killed and three other teens were wounded and rushed to a hospital. One was treated at the scene.

Police have said they don’t believe Elizalde was one of the intended targets of the attack.

Hours before the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney, a Democrat, signed an order banning guns and deadly weapons from the city’s indoor and outdoor recreational spaces, including parks, basketball courts and pools. A judge barred the city from enforcing that order, siding with a legal challenge citing a state law that prevents any city or county from passing gun-control measures.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

DoD establishes new CIO to unify IT efforts in Office of the Secretary of Defense

For 2023, federal retirees will see largest COLA increase in over 40 years

Army's $15M TMF award bolsters new strategy for securing operational technology

Biden administration’s cyber regulatory plan comes into focus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up