RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Vote in Ukraine's Russia-held areas stokes tension | Live updates | Russian military recruiter shot | More than $12B on Ukraine in US funding bill
Home » Education News » Former college accounting manager…

Former college accounting manager gets 10 years for stealing

The Associated Press

September 27, 2022, 3:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A former accounting manager for the University of South Florida has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing more than $12.8 million from the school.

Ralph Puglisi, 60, of Palm Harbor, was sentenced Monday in federal court in Tampa, according to court records. The judge also ordered that Puglisi repay the stolen money. He pleaded guilty to mail fraud last year.

According to court documents, Puglisi was employed as an accounting manager for the University of South Florida’s University Medical Services Association, where he oversaw credit cards.

From 2014 to 2019, Puglisi defrauded the university by using several of the association’s credit cards to make more than $12.8 million in unauthorized charges, prosecutors said.

The charges included rent payments, extensive home renovations, travel, chartered yachts and contributions to women affiliated with an interactive adult website, officials said.

Puglisi exploited his position as accounting manager to make false journal entries in records that created the illusion that his charges were related to association business operations, prosecutors said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

DoD moves forward with plans to help victims of sexual assault as reports hit all-time high

Maryland couple plead guilty in submarine secrets sale case

Democrats unveil spending bill to finance government

House GOP leaders vow to undo $80B to rebuild IRS if party regains majority

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up