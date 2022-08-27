Howard University welcomes incoming freshmen during Bison Week Safety Fair

Howard University is putting campus security at the forefront with this year’s Bison Week Safety Fair, an event to welcome incoming freshmen and provide tools to keep students safe, both on and off campus.

Students learned about safe drinking limits, self-defense and active shooter response, among other topics. Campus leaders also promoted text alerts, which they want students to sign up for.

The event’s organizers encouraged students to review ride-sharing app safety features before requesting service. They said students should ask for the driver’s name, cross-reference the make and model of the vehicle and inform others of their whereabouts when using ride-share services.

The university also offers free keychain smart devices called POM, which allow students to access necessary safety features while on campus.

Marcus Lyles, executive director of public safety and the university’s chief of police, said he hopes university students see that Howard takes safety seriously.

“It’s important to show our campus community that safety is more than law enforcement, but a village of compassion with one goal,” Lyles said. “We serve as one element of the Howard experience that, much like teaching, learning and training, contributes to the betterment of the community and the world around us.”

Ariel C. Triplett, director of emergency management, said she wants students to be well-informed about Howard University’s safety initiatives.

“We want to make sure they have other tools to feel safe as they’re moving around the campus and the city,” Triplett said. “We want our students to know the people and the passion behind our goal of prevention and preparation. Howard student culture is built on nurturing, support and trust; and events like this Safety Fair amplify that we authentically care about their well-being and their long-term success.”

Local organizations, including Howard University Hospital and the U.S. Capitol Police also took part in the event.