WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | Closing arguments in Brittney Griner's drug case | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths | Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO
Home » Education News » How to pay it…

How to pay it forward and help Virginia kids who need backpacks for school

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

August 4, 2022, 6:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

An Alexandria, Virginia-based group is helping children in need prepare for the new school year, by providing backpacks, haircuts and school supplies.

The nonprofit Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue has been helping kids kick off school on the right foot since 1998.

The organization, which accepts financial donations through its website, helps about 1,000 children a year, and plans to distribute the backpacks with the school supplies to about 50 to 60 schools, shelters and nonprofits on Aug. 16.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Willie Bailey said he founded the group following his experience growing up and not being able to afford backpacks and haircuts for school. Backpacks can be a particularly expensive item for families with limited resources.

He said there were people out there who helped him and his siblings get what they needed to attend school and he’s “just basically paying it forward.”

Barbers and beauticians will help out by giving kids haircuts in Alexandria and Fairfax. That makes the start of school a positive event for the children.

“It helps build self esteem for these kids. I remember growing up sometimes not having a haircut to start off school and you see everybody else going to school with a fresh haircut,” Bailey said.

“You get to that day, when you start school … you have everything you need to go to school, and you have a brand new haircut … and you look just like everybody else.”

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Federal workforce attrition rises back up to pre-pandemic levels

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up