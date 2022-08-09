WAR IN UKRAINE: Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea | Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas | US pledges $1 billion more rockets | Russian disinformation spreading
Home » Education News » Delaware standardized test results…

Delaware standardized test results show room for improvement

The Associated Press

August 9, 2022, 4:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The latest round of standardized testing in Delaware found less than one-fourth of high school students proficiently in math and less than half proficient in reading.

Results released Tuesday show 47% of high school students were proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% in math.

Testing of students in grades three through eight found 30%  rated proficient in math, and 42% proficient in English language arts.

In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient. Proficiency in social studies was 32% for fourth-graders, 29% for seventh-graders and 24% for 11th-graders.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News

Feds’ pay lags 22.5% behind private sector, the Federal Salary Council reports

July federal retirement claims up from previous month, last year

Environmental spending bill tees up multi-year federal hiring, training investments

How three agencies cope with funding uncertainty under continuing resolutions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up