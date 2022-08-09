Delaware standardized test results show room for improvement

The latest round of standardized testing in Delaware found less than one-fourth of high school students proficiently in math and less than half proficient in reading.

Results released Tuesday show 47% of high school students were proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% in math.

Testing of students in grades three through eight found 30% rated proficient in math, and 42% proficient in English language arts.

In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were rated proficient. Proficiency in social studies was 32% for fourth-graders, 29% for seventh-graders and 24% for 11th-graders.

