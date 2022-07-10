With new permit, Johns Hopkins can keep up barn owl research

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has campaigned for years to end the researcher’s experiments it calls “cruel” and “worthless."

BALTIMORE — After securing a new state permit, a Johns Hopkins University researcher will be allowed to continue medical experiments on barn owls that have been criticized by a leading animal rights group.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has campaigned for years to end the researcher’s experiments it calls “cruel” and “worthless.” The group lodged complaints with state regulators about the legality of Hopkins’ testing practices.

But the Maryland Department of Natural Resources last month issued Hopkins a new permit that allows the experiments to continue. The university says the work could yield critical insight into medical conditions.

