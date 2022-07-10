RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 15 killed in Russian strike | 'True hell' in Ukraine's east | Anxiety grows for grain farmers | Ukrainian soldiers train in UK
Home » Education News » With new permit, Johns…

With new permit, Johns Hopkins can keep up barn owl research

The Associated Press

July 10, 2022, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — After securing a new state permit, a Johns Hopkins University researcher will be allowed to continue medical experiments on barn owls that have been criticized by a leading animal rights group.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has campaigned for years to end the researcher’s experiments it calls “cruel” and “worthless.” The group lodged complaints with state regulators about the legality of Hopkins’ testing practices.

But the Maryland Department of Natural Resources last month issued Hopkins a new permit that allows the experiments to continue. The university says the work could yield critical insight into medical conditions.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | Local News | Maryland News

Officials considering updates to how security clearance process treats mental health

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up