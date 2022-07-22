WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Community college tuition won’t go up in Virginia

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 9:44 AM

Tuition at Virginia’s community colleges will not go up for the 2022-2023 school year, the State Board for Community Colleges decided.

In-state tuition will remain at the rate of $154 per credit hour, while the out-of-state tuition will stay at $354.10 per credit hour.

This is the fifth straight year that tuition has remained flat.

“We’re grateful to the governor and General Assembly, who enacted a state budget that allowed us hold the line on tuition and fees,” said interim VCCS Chancellor Sharon Morrissey.

“We know educational quality and affordability are important to our students and their families, and we’re particularly gratified we’ve been able to hold tuitions at their current levels for several years running,” Morrissey said.

Nine out of 10 students in the 23 community colleges are from Virginia.

Colleen Kelleher

