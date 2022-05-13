RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia takes losses | 1st Ukraine war-crimes case | G7 seeks more ways to help Ukraine | Protesters furious at French company
Home » Education News » Sandy Hook lawsuits against…

Sandy Hook lawsuits against Alex Jones on track to resume

The Associated Press

May 13, 2022, 5:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — The Sandy Hook families’ lawsuits against Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for calling the 2012 Newtown school shooting a hoax appear poised to resume soon, based on agreements revealed Friday in the bankruptcy cases of some of Jones’ companies.

The bankruptcy filings of Infowars, Prison Planet TV and IW Health last month delayed the lawsuits filed in Texas and Connecticut. Jones has already lost the defamation lawsuits, and the filings came a week before a jury in Texas was set to begin considering how much money Jones should pay the families of victims in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

On Friday, lawyers in the bankruptcy case said the families will be removed as creditors, and Infowars and Prison Planet TV will be removed as defendants in the Texas and Connecticut defamation cases.

The state cases would then continue against Jones and his largest money-making company, Free Speech Systems, neither of which filed for bankruptcy. It was not immediately clear when those cases will resume.

The lawyers’ comments came during a hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Texas. Kyung Lee, a lawyer for Jones’ companies, said the bankruptcy case will continue because they have other creditors.

A hearing, however, remains scheduled for May 27 on whether the bankruptcy case should be dismissed. The Sandy Hook families have questioned the legitimacy of the filings, saying they were meant only to delay the defamation lawsuits — claims Jones’ lawyers deny.

The shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, killed 20 children and six educators.

The families of eight of the victims and an FBI agent who responded to school sued Jones, Infowars and others, saying they have been subjected to harassment and death threats from Jones’ followers because of the hoax conspiracy. Jones has since said he believes the shooting did occur.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

EPA delays plans to close Houston lab, relocate employees to 2027

1,400 EEOC employees will return to the office, but union negotiations still ongoing

USPS board's governors now mostly Biden picks following latest Senate confirmations

Amid 'grave' concerns about facility conditions, Navy learned lessons about shipyard overhaul

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up