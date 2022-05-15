IBM: 6 Black colleges getting cybersecurity centers

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — IBM says six historically Black universities in five Southern states will be getting cybersecurity centers aimed…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — IBM says six historically Black universities in five Southern states will be getting cybersecurity centers aimed at training underrepresented communities. In a news release the company said the schools are Xavier University of Louisiana, the Southern University System in Louisiana, North Carolina A&T, South Carolina State, Clark Atlanta and Morgan State universities. IBM says it plans more than 20 of these centers at historically Black colleges and universities nationwide.

