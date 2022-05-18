RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Uncertainty for surrendering Mariupol troops | Russian soldier pleads guilty | Hope for Ukraine grain deal
Bill bans school property tax increases from reassessments

The Associated Press

May 18, 2022, 6:59 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation to prohibit local school boards from taking advantage of property reassessments to increase school district taxes.

Current law says that if a county conducts a general reassessment of real estate values, each school board must calculate a new tax rate that would allow no more than a 10% increase in school property tax revenue compared to the previous fiscal year.

A bill discussed Wednesday by the House Education Committee would strike that language.

That means school districts would be prohibited from realizing any increase in school property taxes as the result of reassessments underway in all three counties.

