Bill bans school property tax increases from reassessments

Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation to prohibit local school boards from taking advantage of property reassessments to increase school district taxes.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers are considering legislation to prohibit local school boards from taking advantage of property reassessments to increase school district taxes.

Current law says that if a county conducts a general reassessment of real estate values, each school board must calculate a new tax rate that would allow no more than a 10% increase in school property tax revenue compared to the previous fiscal year.

A bill discussed Wednesday by the House Education Committee would strike that language.

That means school districts would be prohibited from realizing any increase in school property taxes as the result of reassessments underway in all three counties.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.