Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 72, Charlottesville 42 Alleghany 64, Floyd County 58 Altavista 55, William Campbell 51 Arcadia 63, Chincoteague…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 72, Charlottesville 42

Alleghany 64, Floyd County 58

Altavista 55, William Campbell 51

Arcadia 63, Chincoteague 54

Atlantic Shores Christian 78, StoneBridge School 18

Atlee 44, Patrick Henry-Ashland 31

Bassett 63, Magna Vista 56

Blue Ridge School 87, Carlisle 25

Broadwater Academy 66, Holly Grove, Md. 33

Buffalo Gap 64, Mountain View 32

Cape Henry Collegiate 61, Norfolk Collegiate 53

Carver Academy 60, Middlesex 56

E.C. Glass 68, Liberty Christian 52

Eastern Mennonite 93, Boy’s Home of Virgina 58

Fairfax 79, Lake Braddock 47

Fairfax Home School 59, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 53

Fluvanna 53, Orange County 49

Fort Chiswell 43, Grayson County 36

Goochland 70, Louisa 66, 2OT

Graham 61, Richlands 29

Grassfield 83, Deep Creek 71

Green Run 43, Frank Cox 22

Hampton Roads 71, Norfolk Christian School 65

Hargrave Military 76, North Cross 69

Heritage-Lynchburg 43, Amherst County 38

Highland-Warrenton 84, Virginia Academy 79

Independence 73, Woodgrove 42

James River-Midlothian 59, Huguenot 40

Jefferson Forest 64, Liberty-Bedford 54

John Champe 52, Osbourn 44

K&Q Central 57, Northumberland 50

Kenston Forest 55, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 48

King William 83, Charles City County High School 26

Lancaster 78, Colonial Beach 30

Loudoun County 47, Heritage (Leesburg) 45

Martinsville 42, Dan River 30

Miller School 98, Fishburne Military 35

Northampton 80, Nandua 63

Oscar Smith 61, Western Branch 54

Paul VI Catholic High School 78, Gonzaga College, D.C. 68

Powhatan 54, Mechanicsville High School 50

Ridgeview 86, Lee High 35

Riverside 57, Briar Woods 46

Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 79, Fairfax Christian 68

Rockbridge County 70, Harrisonburg 69

Rustburg 54, Brookville 47

Salem-Va. Beach 61, Kempsville 42

Seton School 68, Trinity at Meadowview 42

Spotsylvania 66, Caroline 54

Stafford 56, Brooke Point 43

Stone Bridge 68, Potomac Falls 62

Tabb 56, Lafayette 55

Tallwood 68, Great Bridge 50

Tuscarora 36, Broad Run 35

Va. Episcopal 70, The Covenant School 25

Veritas Classic Christian School 89, The New Community School 43

Wakefield School 79, Randolph-Macon Academy 16

Western Albemarle 60, Monticello 24

William Fleming 69, Lord Botetourt 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.