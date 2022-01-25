What to research when choosing an online university in US

Here are six areas prospective international students should research about a U.S.-based online university.

For many prospective international students, deciding to attend a U.S.-based online university is the first step in the path toward completing an undergraduate or graduate degree. But choosing to pursue an online degree can often lead to questions about how to find the right fit.

“International students should always do their research to make sure the online degree they are considering will help them achieve their goals,” says Evangeline Cummings, assistant provost and director at the University of Florida Online.

Here are six areas prospective international students should research about a U.S.-based online university:

— Reputation.

— Accreditation.

— Cost.

— Acceptance of online degree at home.

— Job placement.

— Student services and support.

Reputation

An online institution’s reputation is an important factor to consider, experts say.

“Often, top schools that already have a solid reputation and legacy have also developed thoughtful and deliberate online extensions and pathways, ensuring a great online program and a credential that benefits that school’s compelling reputation,” Cummings says.

Students can start by familiarizing themselves with the top universities, she says, and exploring their programs and whether online pathways are available for international applicants, such as through the Association of American Universities or the U.S. News annual top colleges rankings.

Stephanie LeVan, director of the Center for Global Education at Charleston Southern University in South Carolina, notes that while looking at rankings is important, students should also look holistically at other factors, including student feedback.

“Ask students about their experience,” LeVan says. “Do the faculty members respond to questions in a timely manner, are the lessons engaging, do online students receive other support through the library, student success center, etc. as on-ground students?”

Accreditation

Prospective international students should check school websites to ensure an online college is accredited, which means that a school and degree program have been examined by a recognized authority and meet rigorous U.S. educational standards.

“International students and their parents may not have the benefit of familiarity with a university’s reputation, so accreditation can assure them of an institution’s commitment to a high-quality education,” Cummings says. There are numerous accrediting agencies, and students should make sure that the schools they research are accredited by an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, she says.

For example, the Higher Learning Commission, a regional accrediting agency founded in 1895, looks at factors such as how challenging the online coursework is and whether those courses and their instructors mirror the quality of on-campus offerings, says Gerry McCartney, retired executive vice president for Purdue Online, which Purdue University in Indiana created to coordinate its online offerings.

“We want our online students to have the same world-class education they would get had they completed a program on our main campus in the U.S.,” McCartney says.

[Read: Accreditation of Online Degree Programs: Frequently Asked Questions.]

Accreditation is important for other reasons as well. LeVan says it may affect the ability to transfer credits to other colleges in the U.S. and around the world.

“For example, if a student needs to transfer schools before graduation and the attending school is not regionally accredited in the U.S., it may mean that the earned credits would be lost, or not accepted by an accredited school,” she says.

Additionally, McCartney says, employers may require applicants to have received a degree from an accredited school or program, and accreditation can be a factor in corporate tuition reimbursement.

Cost

The price tag of an online university should be considered, including how the cost compares to attending a brick-and-mortar school.

“Most schools readily provide their tuition costs, including online tuition, on their websites,” LeVan says. “Typical places for this information are on the financial aid or admissions webpages. If a student cannot find this information under those tabs, contact an admissions officer and explain that you need to know online tuition costs.”

Marc Embler, associate vice president of academic affairs and dean of the College of Adult and Professional Studies at Charleston Southern, says his university not only posts the tuition for each program but provides a tuition calculator to accurately determine the cost of a degree. Students also have access to enrollment and financial aid counselors via email, phone or text to help navigate the costs.

“Tuition and fees can vary greatly from program to program even within an institution, so prospective students will want to be certain they are reviewing the information for the specific program they plan to pursue,” says Tricia Berry, associate dean and director of clinical and practicum programs at Purdue Global’s School of Health Sciences.

Acceptance of Online Degree at Home

International students should also research whether their home-country government accepts online degrees and considers a specific program valid, experts say.

“Although online education is increasing in both acceptance and popularity globally, not all countries accept online degrees,” LeVan notes. “Additionally, because countries are now competing for students globally, some countries have more protective policies to prioritize their own national online programs in higher education.”

International students who have received home-country government funding or scholarships should check to make sure that online coursework is allowed, Cummings says. International students receiving grants or scholarships from the U.S. would likely not have such restrictions, she adds.

In addition, many countries have their own criteria for degree recognition, LeVan says, so students should ensure their country of residence will recognize their online degree.

“International students should understand that programs built for U.S. universities are based on U.S. standards, and those standards may not apply in other countries,” Berry says.

For example, health information management programs in the U.S. are based on U.S. standards for the management of medical records, medical billing and medical coding, she says. “Other countries may use very different systems and processes, so the information in that type of degree program might not apply in another country.”

Job Placement

Employment is another important factor when considering attending a degree program at an online university.

“One of the ways to look at the likelihood of job success after graduation is to look at the programs that a school implements while you are still a student,” LeVan says. “Does the institution prioritize internships? Are internships eligible for credit? Is the career center available for online students as well as on-ground students?”

Cummings advises directly asking job-placement questions to the schools of interest before deciding whether to apply. You can request information about graduates who found employment as a result of their degrees and evidence that the program of interest to you is valued by employers.

[Read: Why International Students Should Consider Online Colleges in the U.S.]

“The success of the graduates of a program should be evident and shared widely by the program, and you can find alumni stories and student stories featured on a top program’s website and social presence,” Cummings says.

She also recommends researching the reach of a university’s alumni and using tools like LinkedIn to see how a program’s graduates in your field of interest have fared jobwise.

Student Services and Support

It’s also important to research an online school’s level of support for international students and online students, such as counseling, tutoring, career resources and tech support.

Many online schools like Arizona State University and Pennsylvania State University–World Campus, which offers Penn State degrees entirely online, have webpages devoted to international students with links to their support services.

“I always let online students know they have access to all the (same) support services as a traditional on-campus student,” Embler says. “That includes the writing center, tutoring center, career center, library, etc.”

Student support can be a make-or-break factor in success, McCartney says. “If you’re shopping for an online program, this is an area you should explore and consider closely.”

He says Purdue tries to make technical and academic support easy for online students to access through the school’s web portal, email, call center and chat feature with expert enrollment advisers.

“Ensuring that students have the ability to connect to instructors and advisers is important in the success of international students who may be thousands of miles from our campus,” Cummings says.

Support can also come from connecting with other online students. Cummings says UF Online offers a virtual student meeting place where students can receive the latest university news and join groups of students based on location, major or specific classes and interest area. She says students can also start a new group.

“With over 4,000 students, they are sure to find others with similar interests.”

Trying to fund your online education? Get tips and more in the U.S. News Paying for Online Education center.

More from U.S. News

U.S. News Ranks 2022 Best Online Programs

How Do Online Classes Work: 10 Frequently Asked Questions

Online Learning Glossary

What to Research When Choosing an Online University in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/25/22: This article has been updated with new information based on the 2022 Best Online Programs rankings.