Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 83, Goochland 52

Armstrong 67, Mechanicsville High School 49

Atlantic Shores Christian 75, Broadwater Academy 70

Blue Ridge School 67, Miller School 56

Briar Woods 75, Riverside 65

Broad Run 56, Heritage (Leesburg) 34

Buckingham County 60, Randolph-Henry 21

Carver Academy 76, Charles City County High School 41

Catholic High School of Va Beach 52, Steward School 50

Collegiate-Richmond 45, Woodberry Forest 44

Culpeper 61, Caroline 57

Eastern View 76, Culpeper 40

Fluvanna 73, Charlottesville 64

GW-Danville 54, Martinsville 50

Gate City 0, Ridgeview 0

George Wythe-Wytheville 62, Galax 44

Grassfield 66, Lakeland 45

Harrisonburg 55, Rockbridge County 45

Highland-Warrenton 75, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 69, OT

Hopewell 76, Colonial Heights 38

Independence 54, Woodgrove 51

J.I. Burton 64, Thomas Walker 50

John Handley 66, Fauquier 38

King’s Fork High School 69, Great Bridge 31

Lloyd Bird 81, James River-Midlothian 74

Loudoun County 78, Lightridge 42

Loudoun Valley 55, Dominion 35

Northside 67, Lord Botetourt 63

Northwood 73, Rural Retreat 47

Orange County 75, Monticello 73

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 77, Pulaski County 64

Peninsula Catholic 51, Norfolk Academy 33

Prince George 58, Dinwiddie 53

Spotswood 55, Broadway 48

St. Annes-Belfield 71, Trinity Episcopal 35

Tuscarora 50, Rock Ridge 44

Union 72, Central – Wise 42

William Fleming 59, Franklin County 49

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

