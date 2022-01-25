Top Online MBA Programs: No GMAT, GRE Required

Many online business schools allow applicants to waive testing requirements if they have a certain amount of work experience or a high college GPA; some online MBA programs that technically require exams give testing waivers to a majority of applicants.

Look into standardized test requirements.

Of the 300 ranked online MBA programs that submitted information about their testing policy to U.S. News in an annual survey, 131 require applicants to submit their scores on either the GMAT or GRE. An additional 24 programs require that applicants submit GMAT and not GRE results. Every program that requires test scores allows applicants to waive testing requirements if they meet certain criteria, such as possessing a particular amount of work experience or a high college GPA. Still, 145 ranked online MBA programs reported that they require neither a GMAT nor a GRE test score from applicants, and 78 of those programs stated that they don’t even consider test scores when evaluating candidates. Here are the top 10 test-optional online MBA programs, according to U.S. News 2022 rankings.

Pepperdine University (Graziadio) (CA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 52 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 87%

Learn more about Graziadio Business School.

Florida International University

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 42 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 56%

Learn more about the Florida International University College of Business Administration.

West Virginia University (Chambers)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 42 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 84%

Learn more about the John Chambers College of Business.

St. John’s University (Tobin) (NY)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 37 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 60%

Learn more about the Peter J. Tobin College of Business.

William & Mary (Mason) (VA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 37 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 90%

Learn more about the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

George Washington University (DC)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 36

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 73%

Learn more about the George Washington University School of Business.

Babson College (Olin) (MA)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 31 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 90%

Learn more about the F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business.

North Carolina State University (Poole)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 20 (tie)

Test submission policy: Scores aren’t used to make admissions decisions

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 58%

Learn more about the Poole College of Management.

Rochester Institute of Technology (Saunders) (NY)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 9 (tie)

Test submission policy: Not usually required but accepted

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 43%

Learn more about the Saunders College of Business.

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News online MBA program rank: 5 (tie)

Test submission policy: Scores aren’t used to make admissions decisions

Acceptance rate (2020-2021): 59%

Learn more about the Warrington College of Business.

Learn more about online MBA programs.

Read the online MBA degree overview to learn about the job outlook for this field and explore the complete rankings of the 2022 Best Online MBA Programs. For additional advice on selecting the right online MBA, connect with U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

